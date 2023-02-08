Kimball Electronics Second Quarter 2023 Earnings: Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Lags

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Second Quarter 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: US$436.7m (up 39% from 2Q 2022).

  • Net income: US$10.7m (up 110% from 2Q 2022).

  • Profit margin: 2.5% (up from 1.6% in 2Q 2022). The increase in margin was driven by higher revenue.

  • EPS: US$0.43 (up from US$0.20 in 2Q 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-growth

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Kimball Electronics Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Falls Short

Revenue exceeded analyst estimates by 5.4%. Earnings per share (EPS) missed analyst estimates by 8.5%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 9.9% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, compared to a 5.4% growth forecast for the Electronic industry in the US.

Performance of the American Electronic industry.

The company's shares are up 4.9% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Kimball Electronics you should know about.

