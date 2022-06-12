Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) insider upped their holding by 38% earlier this year

Looking at Kimball International, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:KBAL ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Kimball International

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Executive VP & CFO Timothy Wolfe for US$122k worth of shares, at about US$12.22 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$8.23 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Timothy Wolfe was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Timothy Wolfe purchased 25.00k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$11.10. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data indicates that Kimball International insiders own about US$8.3m worth of shares (which is 2.7% of the company). Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Kimball International Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Kimball International stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Kimball International. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Kimball International you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

