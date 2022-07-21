KIMBALL — A Kimball man is accused of driving while intoxicated and being in violation of a limited license condition, according to a Stearns County criminal complaint.

Dillon Neil Lyrek, 29, faces one felony count of DWI and one misdemeanor count of violating limited driver's license conditions, according to court documents.

A Stearns County Sheriff's Office deputy saw a truck around 1:57 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Minnesota Highways 15 and 55 in Kimball. The registered owner has a restricted limited license disallowing him from driving between 12 a.m. and 5 a.m. on Saturday mornings, according to the complaint.

The deputy followed the vehicle and pulled the driver over on Highway 55 near Rockwood Avenue Northwest in Wright County. The deputy identified the driver and registered owner as Lyrek.

The deputy noted Lyrek's eyes were bloodshot and watery, his speech was slurred and his breath smelled of alcohol. When asked how much he had to drink that night, Lyrek replied, "not much," according to the complaint.

The deputy had Lyrek perform field sobriety tests and noticed additional signs that he was impaired. Lyrek was arrested and brought to the Stearns County Jail.

Lyrek has a 2018 DWI conviction in Stearns County and a 2015 DWI conviction in Wright County. Lyrek has a prior implied consent license revocation in 2013.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Kimball man charged with felony DWI