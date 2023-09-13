Kimball Township man reportedly tried to set garage on fire, hit deputies

A Kimball Township man was arrested Tuesday morning after he reportedly attempted to burn down a garage and run over law enforcement officers.

St. Clair County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the home of Curtis Graham, 56, after a woman called 911 to report the attempted fire. She reportedly said Graham had turned on multiple compressed gas tanks inside the detached garage and used a side-by-side vehicle to blow exhaust into the garage, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Graham did not ignite the flammable chemicals and there was no actual fire, according to Erika Hrynyk, public information officer for the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office.

When deputies arrived Graham reportedly drove his side-by-side at them, forcing them to jump out of the way. Graham fled in his side-by-side, but the deputies did not pursue due to the weather conditions, according to the news release.

Graham was later seen doing donuts on Wadhams Road and drove at deputies a second time, hitting a patrol car.

Deputies began pursuing Graham in patrol cars. During the pursuit, Graham reportedly drove into a ditch near the intersection of Richman and Dove roads. He reportedly ignored commands from deputies and tried unsuccessfully to drive the side-by-side out of the ditch.

Deputies attempted twice to stun Graham with a Taser. when the Tasers did not work, he was physically removed from the vehicle and handcuffed.

Graham was arraigned Wednesday and faces five felony charges: one count each of placing explosives near property, arson-preparing to burn real property, third-degree fleeing and eluding and two counts of assaulting, resisting or obstructing a police officer. He was also charged with two misdemeanors, one for domestic violence and one for reckless driving.

Hrynyk said no deputies were injured during the incident.

A probable cause conference in the case is scheduled for 9 a.m. Sept. 26. A lawyer was not listed in court records.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Kimball Township man reportedly tried to set garage on fire