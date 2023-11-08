Kimball woman dies after Oct. 30 crash in St. Cloud

Nov. 7—ST. CLOUD — A Kimball woman has died from injuries suffered in an Oct. 30 crash in St. Cloud.

Jeanette Mary Sand, 57, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital after the two-vehicle crash, where she later died from her injuries, according to a Tuesday, Nov. 7, city of St. Cloud news release.

The crash occurred at about 7:52 a.m. Oct. 30 at the intersection of County Road 75 and Glen Carlson Drive, according to the release.

According to police, a Chevrolet Silverado driven by Lucas Rae Gant, 29, of St. Cloud, was northbound on County Road 75 and was waiting to turn left onto Glenn Carlson Drive. A Toyota Camry, driven by Sand, was southbound on County Road 7575.

Sand attempted to make a left-hand turn to go south on Glenn Carlson, and pulled out in front of Gant, according to the release. The Silverado struck the Camry at a right angle on the passenger side. Witnesses began providing medical aid and continued to do so until emergency personnel arrived, according to the release.

Gant suffered minor injuries in the crash, according to the release.

Traffic on County Road 75 is not controlled by any type of traffic signals or signs at this intersection, according to the release. Police say no charges are expected at this time.