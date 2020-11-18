Kimberly-Clark Continues Crucial Work Amidst Pandemic to Address the Global Sanitation Crisis

·9 min read

Through the Kimberly-Clark Foundation, the 'Toilets Change Lives' program supported sanitation solutions in 10 countries this year

DALLAS, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the pandemic has unfolded, many people focused on access to essential products such as toilet paper. Yet over 2 billion people – or 1 in 4 – around the world – continue to lack access to basic sanitation, including a toilet. Additionally, 785 million – or 1 in 10 – do not have clean water close to home.

A girl washes her hands at a public toilet in Bangladesh. Kimberly-Clark and its Andrex brand have partnered since 2017 with WaterAid to transform public sanitation services in Bangladesh through the construction and management of inclusive public toilets. Credit: WaterAid/Jannatul Mawa, November 2019
A girl washes her hands at a public toilet in Bangladesh. Kimberly-Clark and its Andrex brand have partnered since 2017 with WaterAid to transform public sanitation services in Bangladesh through the construction and management of inclusive public toilets. Credit: WaterAid/Jannatul Mawa, November 2019

Kimberly-Clark and several of its trusted brands, including Andrex, Neve, Scott, Suave and Baby Soft, responded to the global sanitation crisis and have engaged consumers through the 'Toilets Change Lives' program over the last six years. Supported by the Kimberly-Clark Foundation, the company launched the program in 2014 initially with its Andrex brand, and it has since provided critical resources in 12 countries and impacted 5 million lives.

The United Nations General Assembly officially designated World Toilet Day in 2013 to raise awareness and inspire efforts to bring solutions to the more than 2 billion people who lack access to basic sanitation. This crisis often leads to children dying from preventable diseases, women lacking a safe place to relieve themselves, or missing school and work because they are unable to manage their periods.

"The need for access to clean water and sustainable sanitation has never been more urgent," said Jenny Lewis, Vice President of the Kimberly-Clark Foundation. "While the sanitation crisis existed long before the pandemic, the public health crisis combined with the impacts of climate change have only magnified the issue and the need for solutions. There is still a lot of work to do, and our Toilets Change Lives program is helping to accelerate it."

According to the World Health Organization, climate change exacerbates the risk of infectious disease by increasing the existing pressure on clean water and sanitation systems.

Toilets Change Lives focuses on 10 countries in 2020

This year, the program provided resources in 10 countries, including Bangladesh, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Peru and South Africa, in partnership with Kimberly-Clark's customers as well as NGOs including Water For People, WaterAid and Plan International.

Kimberly-Clark and its Andrex brand have partnered since 2017 with WaterAid on an initiative known as 'Improving Community Toilets to Increase Dignity and Public Health' to transform public sanitation services through the construction and management of inclusive public toilets across three cities in Bangladesh, which benefit pedestrians and commuters – particularly those from low-income communities.

This year, the program completed five new public toilets in Dhaka, Chattogram and Khulna as an expansion of the four toilet blocks that were built during the first phase of the project (April 2017 to March 2018). The nine public toilets in this program have generated over 1.6 million uses since 2017, which is more than double the projected impact.

Watch the story of Sanjida and her family in Bangladesh and learn more about the impact that toilets provide for communities around the globe.

Creating new jobs in the sanitation economy

As part of its commitment to sustainable solutions to the global sanitation crisis, Kimberly-Clark has supported the creation of new business models across the sanitation economy.

In alignment with one of the program's objectives to create sustainable new jobs for sanipreneurs, WaterAid coordinated training for 26 local women across three cities in Bangladesh to oversee the operation and maintenance of public toilets and ensure high standards of cleanliness. These female employees increase the confidence of other women and encourage them to use the toilets, changing the perception that public toilets are unpleasant, unsafe and unhygienic.

"We know that without the very basic human essentials such as clean water, decent toilets and good hygiene, people can't stay healthy and families become more vulnerable to disease. This results in children missing out on education and parents often becoming too ill to work, putting livelihoods at risk," said Tim Wainwright, Chief Executive of WaterAid UK.

"Through our initiative with Kimberly Clark, with support from Andrex and their customers, our project was successful in influencing local governments to realize the demand for public sanitation services and improve public health in three major cities in Bangladesh. As a result, the Kimberly Clark program has become a model which is now widely recognized and used in future sanitation planning. This initiative has ignited an unprecedented systemic change in public toilet facilities in Bangladesh, with a particular focus on women and people with disabilities."

Wainwright added, "Together, we have created a program that will continue to improve the dignity and enforce the sanitation rights of the most marginalized within Bangladesh's densely populated cities, creating long-lasting change."

Delivering Sanitation Solutions and Menstrual Hygiene Education in South Africa

In South Africa, one of the leading causes of illness and death for children is diarrhea resulting from poor water quality and sanitation. In response, Kimberly-Clark and WaterAid recently completed their first sanitation program in the country. Together, they delivered sanitation facilities to five schools by building four inclusive toilet blocks and rehabilitating 19 standpipes to increase water and sanitation access to 1,200 students and 5,000 community members in the Vhembe District of Limpopo. In 2021, the program will expand to another four schools to ensure that an additional 2,700 students and two surrounding communities gain access to these vital services.

The program also delivered menstrual hygiene education training to teachers on Menstrual Hygiene Day in May 2019 at two schools, reaching students and staff with key messages on menstrual hygiene management and raising awareness about the many stigmas and taboos surrounding menstruation. In addition, 44 male students received information about how they can support their female peers. Taboos and lack of access to sanitation makes it very challenging for young women to safely and effectively manage their periods, which this program aims to address through awareness-raising activities and sanitation access.

Making lives better across Latin America

More than 80 million Latin Americans do not have access to at least basic sanitation, and our Toilets Change Lives program provided critical sanitation-related resources this year in numerous countries, including Nicaragua, Honduras, Guatemala, Peru, Bolivia, Ecuador, Colombia and Brazil. Since its launch in Latin America in 2015, the Toilets Change Lives program – with support from our Scott, Suave and Neve brands – has impacted over 270,000 lives in the region.

Our partnership with Plan International through Toilets Change Lives ensured that families in the Andean highlands community in Ecuador have access to essential hygiene products. The program recently delivered 120 hygiene kits filled with Scott brand toilet paper, soap, sanitary pads and more to families in the community to help prevent disease and ensure safer living conditions.

"Our work with Toilets Change Lives plays a critical role in delivering on our global goal of advancing the well-being of 1 billion people in underserved communities around the globe by 2030. This ambition supports three of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, including improving access to clean water and sanitation," said Gonzalo Uribe, President of Kimberly-Clark's Latin America Consumer Business.

"Installing a toilet in a community truly changes the life trajectory of everyone in that community for generations to come. It enables children to attend school and continue their education, obtain living wage jobs, support healthy, thriving families of their own, and ultimately strengthen their communities. It all comes full circle," said Uribe.

See how our Neve brand is making a difference across Brazil.

Kimberly-Clark and Toilet Board Coalition Launch Female-Focused Innovation Lab

Last month, Kimberly-Clark and its Kotex brand launched the Women in the Sanitation Economy Innovation Lab in partnership with the Toilet Board Coalition, which it co-founded in 2014. This initiative will cultivate and catalyze early stage ideas and businesses within the sanitation economy that are either women-led and/or women's health-focused.

"As a sanitation entrepreneur myself who works at the intersection of innovation and inclusion, I was thrilled for the opportunity to launch the Women in the Sanitation Economy program with Kimberly-Clark as our first Innovation Lab at the Toilet Board Coalition," said Jasmine Burton, Sanitation Economy Accelerator and Innovation Lab Manager at the Toilet Board Coalition. "I am looking forward to continued learnings and growth with this inspiring team from Kimberly-Clark as we grow and evolve the program and its impact over time."

The Innovation Lab initiative features five women-led businesses from Kenya, the U.S. and the UK and expands the reach of the Toilet Board Coalition's current Sanitation Economy Accelerator Program. Kimberly-Clark is providing mentorship from its employees around the globe to support these female entrepreneurs as they aim to tackle some of their unique business challenges and positively contribute to some of the world's most pressing sanitation issues. The Innovation Lab started in October 2020 and will run through April 2021.

Kimberly-Clark's 2030 Ambitions

In July 2020, Kimberly-Clark announced its 2030 sustainability strategy and goals, aimed at addressing the social and environmental challenges of the next decade with commitments to improve the lives and well-being of 1 billion people in underserved communities around the world with the smallest environmental footprint.

This ambition will create positive social outcomes by creating shared value in areas that support three of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDG):

  • Caring for the health and well-being of people at all stages of life (SDG 3);

  • Challenging stigmas and championing the progress of women everywhere (SDG 5); and

  • Championing a world where all enjoy access to clean water and sanitation (SDG 6).

Kimberly-Clark understands that a strong and enduring focus on the smallest environmental footprint is just as essential to helping people live a better life, and the company also is focused on the areas where it can make the biggest difference – climate, forests, water and plastics.

For more information about Kimberly-Clark's 2030 ambitions, visit kimberly-clark.com/sustainability.

About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 148-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com.


# # #

[KMB-S]

As part of its commitment to sustainable solutions to the global sanitation crisis, Kimberly-Clark has supported the creation of new business models across the sanitation economy. In partnership with WaterAid, we coordinated training for 26 local women across three cities in Bangladesh to oversee the operation and maintenance of public toilets, ensure high standards of cleanliness, and to encourage other women to use the toilets. Credit: WaterAid/Jannatul Mawa, November 2019
As part of its commitment to sustainable solutions to the global sanitation crisis, Kimberly-Clark has supported the creation of new business models across the sanitation economy. In partnership with WaterAid, we coordinated training for 26 local women across three cities in Bangladesh to oversee the operation and maintenance of public toilets, ensure high standards of cleanliness, and to encourage other women to use the toilets. Credit: WaterAid/Jannatul Mawa, November 2019
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kimberly-clark-continues-crucial-work-amidst-pandemic-to-address-the-global-sanitation-crisis-301176103.html

SOURCE Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Latest Stories

  • The Trumps are refusing to turn over the keys to the Bidens — and Michelle and Barack Obama have had enough

    Two days after the 2016 election, the Obamas welcomed then-President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump to the White House in a symbolic gesture epitomizing the peaceful transfer of power. The Trumps have afforded the Bidens no such invitation.

  • DNA cracked 1995 cold case murder of nurse, California police say

    "In simple terms ... DNA was under Christine Munro’s fingernails at the time of her murder," the Redding Police Department wrote about cracking the case.

  • Lindsey Graham on the defensive over calls to state election officials

    Sen. Lindsey Graham was on the defensive Tuesday over disclosures that he had contacted state election officials in states won by Joe Biden in an apparent effort to get them to disqualify some ballots.

  • Joe Biden announces who will be in his White House team

    The first round of senior staff appointments reflects a mix of longtime loyalist and Democratic operatives, as well as an absence of high-profile progressives far-left faction of the party.

  • Perdue backs out of debate after being called a “crook," Ossoff will face off against empty podium

    Ahead of their runoff election in Georgia, Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff calls Sen. David Perdue "a coward, too"

  • Trump Lost in Georgia after Depressing GOP Mail-In Vote, Secretary of State Raffensperger Claims

    President Trump likely lost the election in Georgia because his comments on mail-in voting led some Republican voters to avoid casting ballots, Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger told Atlanta-based WSBTV on Tuesday.The state is conducting an automatic recount of the general election results because Joe Biden won by a slim margin of about 15,000 votes, according to the Associated Press. However, around 24,000 GOP voters who cast absentee ballots in the Republican primaries did not vote in the general election, according to Raffensperger.> Live exclusive at 4 on @wsbtv: the typically mild mannered @GaSecofState comes out swinging in our interview - says Donald Trump cost himself the election by discouraging mail in votes: "he would have won by 10 thousand votes he actually suppressed, depressed his own voting base" pic.twitter.com/1mM7Mmf8xi> > -- Justin Gray (@JustinGrayWSB) November 17, 2020“Either they did not vote absentee because they were told by the president, ‘Don't vote absentee, it's not secure’ — but then they did not come out and vote in-person,” Raffensperger said. Trump “would have won by 10,000 votes. He actually depressed, suppressed his own voting base.”The president has repeatedly assailed universal mail-in voting, in which states send ballots directly to every registered voter on file, as ripe for exploitation for voter fraud. However, the president’s messaging on the issue has sometimes failed to distinguish between “universal mail-in voting” and “absentee ballots.” In a tweet thread from July 10, Trump attempts to differentiate between “mail-in ballots” and “absentee ballots,” despite those terms being essentially interchangeable.> ….Absentee Ballots are fine because you have to go through a precise process to get your voting privilege. Not so with Mail-Ins. Rigged Election!!! 20% fraudulent ballots?> > -- Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2020Republican strategists warned over the summer that Trump’s attacks on mail-in voting might depress GOP turnout in the general election.Voters in one study group “were confused about two different kinds of mail-in balloting,” Alabama secretary of state John Merrill told the Washington Post in August.With the general election finished, President Trump has alleged that Democrats employed widespread voter fraud to “steal” the election, and Georgia senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue have called on Raffensperger to resign. Raffensperger, a Republican, has pushed back on claims that Georgia mishandled the election process.

  • The FBI is reportedly investigating Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

    The FBI is investigating Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) over allegations from his agency's former top lawyers that he illegally used his office to help a campaign donor and friend, real estate developer Nate Paul, The Associated Press reported late Tuesday, citing two people with knowledge of the investigation. Paxton, who is still awaiting trial on criminal securities fraud charges from 2015, has denied wrongdoing and said he won't step down.Eight former top officials accuse Paxton of bribery, abuse of office, and other crimes. Since those aides contacted federal authorities about their allegations between Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, four were fired, three resigned, and one was placed on leave. Four of them have filed a whistleblower suit against Paxton in state court.Paxton allegedly helped Paul in at least four ways, including ordering his office to hire an outside lawyer to pursue Paul's claim that the FBI improperly searched his home and office last year. Paul said in a deposition last year he had hired a woman on Paxton's recommendation, but not as a favor — Paxton had reportedly carried out an extramarital affair with the woman. The full scope of Paxton's ties to Paul are not known, AP notes.Before AP revealed the FBI investigation, Paxton said in a statement Tuesday that allegations against him are "overblown, based upon assumptions, and to a large degree misrepresent the facts," the Austin American Statesman reports. "I make no apologies for being a fierce investigator and defender of individual rights in the face of potentially unreasonable and authoritarian actions," he added. "Doing so is not favoritism. It is doing what the people of Texas expect from every law enforcement agency, their attorney general, and the staff of this office."Paxton, it might be noted, is not intervening in accelerating federal land seizures of private property in the Rio Grande Valley to build President Trump's border wall. Last week, for example, government lawyers filed a "motion for immediate possession" of a strip of an elderly landowner's ancestral lands in Mission, Texas, NPR reports. In 2017, Paxton, previously a defender of private property rights against federal infringement, said he was fine with Trump comandeering land for his border wall as long as the Texas landowners are "compensated fairly."More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • Black Californian family confronted by ‘racist white neighbour’ brandishing a taser: ‘Act like white people’

    Husband of woman accused of racially offensive comments says it was ‘a minor incident’

  • Wisconsin police officer who fatally shot three people in the last five years is resigning

    Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensah, who had been suspended since July, is resigning from the department.

  • Georgia recount reportedly finds more than 2,600 ballots that weren't tallied

    Georgia's recount may have given President Trump a slight boost, but not nearly enough to affect the presidential election's outcome in the state, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Monday.The recount uncovered more than 2,600 ballots in Georgia's Floyd County that weren't initially tallied, which could give Trump about 800 new votes, Floyd County's Republican Party chair Luke Martin told the AJC. President-elect Joe Biden's lead in the state is currently around 14,000, so those votes seemingly won't alter the result, especially since Martin said that while the uncounted ballots are "very concerning" there does not appear to be a "widespread issue." Martin added that he's "glad the audit revealed" the missing votes.Elections officials in Floyd County haven't directly addressed the news, but the elections board chair reportedly did "tentatively" confirm to The Rome News-Tribune that around 2,500 more votes were recorded during the recount than on election night. The AJC reports the issue is related to an optical scanner that stopped working after a few weeks of early voting. Martin said county election officials were supposed to rescan all paper ballots on that machine, but about half of them weren't recorded. It's unclear if the problem was the result of human error or technical difficulties. Read more at The Atlanta Constitution-Journal.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • The story of the first special-ops mission deep inside Afghanistan just weeks after 9/11, from troops who were there

    A few weeks after the September 11 attacks, the Army's Delta Force, Rangers, and "Night Stalkers" went deep behind Taliban lines in Afghanistan.

  • A 61-year-old British diplomat jumped into a river in China to save a 24-year-old woman who fell in

    Stephen Ellison received praise for his actions after social media users shared the video far and wide online.

  • Ponzi scheme suspect tries to escape FBI using underwater ‘sea scooter’

    ‘[He] spent some time out of sight underwater where law enforcement could only see bubbles’

  • California voters do not overturn a 24-year-old ban on affirmative action

    The proposition seemed tailor-made for one of the nation’s most diverse and liberal states. California officials asked voters to overturn a 24-year-old ban on affirmative action in education, employment and contracting.

  • Official in charge of signing off on Biden's win is reportedly 'afraid on multiple levels'

    President-elect Joe Biden's victory over President Trump can't be ascertained until General Services Administrator Emily Murphy signs off on it, but she is continuing to hold out while Trump refuses to concede. Murphy has been subject to criticism for delaying the inevitable, but sources close to her told CNN that the "consummate professional" believes she's doing "her honest duty as someone who has sworn true allegiance to the Constitution of the United States of America and the laws that govern her position."The sources also said Murphy is struggling with what she considers a no-win situation. She reportedly feels pressure from both sides of the political spectrum as she tries to interpret unclear law and precedent. "She absolutely feels like she's in a hard place," a friend and former colleague told CNN. "She's afraid on multiple levels. It's a terrible situation."Not everyone is as sympathetic, though. Another former colleague said that while Murphy is "an ethical and moral person," she is "absolutely making the wrong decision" since "there really is no question" that Biden won. Read more at CNN.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • Finally, Maduro is Listening

    On Monday, Bloomberg broke the news that Venezuela’s president Nicolás Maduro is inching toward official dollarization. He has ordered the Banco Central de Venezuela to engage in discussions with Venezuelan bankers on the modalities of creating a clearing and settlement system in U.S. dollars. Maduro, in a rare display of good judgment, is taking a necessary step toward what I have been advocating for many years: official dollarization in Venezuela. Indeed, I first proposed this when I was President Rafael Caldera’s chief adviser in 1995.Unlike the opposition leader Juan Guaidó, who has been recognized as interim president by the United States, the European Union, and others, Maduro has finally received the message about the only way to stop Venezuela’s hyperinflation immediately. If he continues on this path, he will smash hyperinflation and remain in the saddle.Venezuela’s bolivar is worthless, and its annual inflation rate is the world’s highest. I measure it every day, and today it is 2,156 percent per year. Not surprisingly, Venezuelans get rid of their bolivars like hot potatoes and replace them with U.S. dollars. So, Venezuela is, to a large extent, unofficially dollarized.To stop Venezuela’s death spiral, it must officially dump the bolivar and adopt the greenback. Official “dollarization” is a proven elixir. I know because I operated as a state counselor in Montenegro when it dumped the worthless Yugoslav dinar in 1999 and replaced it with the Deutsche mark. I also watched the successful dollarization of Ecuador in 2001, when I was serving as an adviser to the minister of economy and finance.Countries that are officially dollarized produce lower, less variable inflation rates and higher, more stable economic growth rates than comparable countries with central banks that issue domestic currencies. There is a tried-and-true way to stabilize the economy -- a necessary condition before the massive task of life-giving reforms can begin. It is dollarization. Stability might not be everything, but everything is nothing without stability.Just what does the Venezuelan public think of the dollarization idea? To answer that question, I commissioned a professional survey of public opinion that was conducted in March 2017 by Datincorp in Caracas. The results were encouraging. At that time, 62 percent of the public favored dollarization. Today, since more than 80 percent of transactions in Venezuela take place in U.S. dollars, it doesn’t seem unreasonable to think that the approval rating would now exceed 80 percent. So, it’s not surprising that Maduro has embraced the dollarization idea. After all, the public already does.But, the question I am repeatedly asked is: How do you officially dollarize a place such as Venezuela? To do that, you need a dollarization law. I have drafted such a model law. The model statute is meant to suggest the main features that are desirable for a law on dollarization. Legal technicalities may require an actual statute to be somewhat different.A Model Dollarization Statute For Venezuela 1. The Banco Central de Venezuela shall cease to issue Venezuelan bolivars except as replacements for equal amounts of old currency that become worn out. 2. Except as specified in paragraph 3, wages, prices, assets, and liabilities shall be converted from Venezuelan bolivars to U.S. dollars (“the replacement currency”) at the conversion rate chosen in the law that accompanies this law. By 60 days after this law enters into force, wages and prices shall cease to be quoted in Venezuelan bolivars. 3. 1. Interest rates shall be converted into the replacement currency by the following procedure. The independent committee of experts specified in the law accompanying this law shall choose benchmark interest rates in the Venezuelan bolivar and replacement currency, having similar characteristics with respect to maturity and liquidity insofar as that is possible. The ratio between existing interest rates in Venezuelan bolivars and the benchmark interest rate in the Venezuelan bolivar shall determine the interest rate in the replacement currency, which shall bear the same ratio to the benchmark rate in the replacement currency. 2. In no case, however, shall new interest rates in the replacement currency resulting from the conversion procedure exceed 50 percent a year. 4. The president may appoint a committee of experts on technical issues connected with this law to recommend changes in regulations that may be necessary. 5. Nothing in this law shall prevent parties to a transaction from using any currency that is mutually agreeable. However, the replacement currency may be established as the default currency where no other currency is specified. 6. While Venezuelan bolivars remain in circulation, the government shall accept them in payment of taxes at no premium to the conversion rate with the replacement currency. Acceptance of Venezuelan bolivars shall not be obligatory for any other party. 7. Within five years after this law takes effect, the government shall redeem all outstanding Venezuelan bolivars for the replacement currency or exchange it for government debt bearing a market-determined rate of interest. 8. Existing laws that conflict with this law are void. 9. This law takes effect immediately upon publication.With that, Venezuela has a clear blueprint for how to proceed to smash hyperinflation.

  • A sex worker says she's earning $35,000 a month thanks to the US Army's thirsty tweets going viral

    "You can't even pay for this kind of promotion," the OnlyFans sex worker told Insider. "This is the jackpot."

  • Biden says if Trump administration doesn't coordinate with his transition team, 'more people may die'

    President-elect Joe Biden is calling for access to the Trump administration's COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan, saying "more people may die" if there's no coordination with his transition team.During an address on Monday, Biden celebrated the "great news" that COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer appear to be more than 90 percent effective, but said "the sooner we have access to the administration's distribution plan, the sooner this transition would smoothly move forward." As President Trump continues to refuse to concede the 2020 presidential election, Biden's transition team "does not have access to the administration's COVID-19 data and vaccine distribution plans," CNN reports.Asked what is the biggest threat of Trump obstructing a smooth transfer of power, Biden said, "More people may die if we don't coordinate." It's crucial for his transition team to know what the "game plan" is for the "huge undertaking" of vaccinating over 300 million Americans, he added."If we have to wait until January 20th to start that planning, it puts us behind, over a month, month and a half," Biden said. "And so it's important that there be coordination now, now or as rapidly as we can get that done."Ron Klain, Biden's chief of staff pick, previously emphasized the importance of the transition being able to access the administration's vaccine distribution plan, saying, "Our experts need to talk to those people as soon as possible so nothing drops in this change of power we're going to have on January 20th." And asked on Sunday whether it would be best if health officials could begin working with Biden's team, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, told CNN "of course" it would be, adding, "That's obvious." > "More people may die if we don't coordinate," Biden says about Trump administration's refusal to help his transition and COVID-19 plans https://t.co/kFrcNHA9Vf pic.twitter.com/BVDTk1mu7y> > -- CBS News (@CBSNews) November 16, 2020More stories from theweek.com 7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's refusal to concede Trump is reportedly 'very aware' he lost the election but is putting up a fight as 'theater' Texas senator suggests it's too soon to declare Biden the winner because Puerto Rico is still counting votes

  • Japan, Australia reach security pact amid fears over disputed South China Sea

    Japan and Australia agreed on a breakthrough defence pact on Tuesday allowing reciprocal visits for training and operations, and voiced concern over the disputed South China Sea, where China is extending its military influence. It is Japan's first agreement covering foreign military presence on its soil since a status of forces agreement in 1960 that allowed the United States to base warships, jets and troops in Japan as part of an alliance that Washington describes as the bedrock of regional security. The Reciprocal Access Agreement strengthens defence ties between the two U.S. allies at a time when China is asserting its role in the region and the United States is going through a messy leadership transition.

  • ‘This is false’: Arizona secretary of state denies Lindsey Graham spoke to her as voter fraud row intensifies

    Senator faces accusations of meddling in another state’s election process