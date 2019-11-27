Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB): Hedge Funds In Wait-and-See Mode

Does Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) represent a good buying opportunity at the moment? Let’s quickly check the hedge fund interest towards the company. Hedge fund firms constantly search out bright intellectuals and highly-experienced employees and throw away millions of dollars on satellite photos and other research activities, so it is no wonder why they tend to generate millions in profits each year. It is also true that some hedge fund players fail inconceivably on some occasions, but net net their stock picks have been generating superior risk-adjusted returns on average over the years.

Hedge fund interest in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) shares was flat at the end of last quarter. This is usually a negative indicator. The level and the change in hedge fund popularity aren't the only variables you need to analyze to decipher hedge funds' perspectives. A stock may witness a boost in popularity but it may still be less popular than similarly priced stocks. That's why at the end of this article we will examine companies such as Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM), American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG), and TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) to gather more data points. Our calculations also showed that KMB isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

To most market participants, hedge funds are assumed to be unimportant, outdated financial vehicles of the past. While there are over 8000 funds in operation at the moment, We hone in on the crème de la crème of this club, approximately 750 funds. Most estimates calculate that this group of people direct the lion's share of the hedge fund industry's total capital, and by shadowing their finest stock picks, Insider Monkey has found a few investment strategies that have historically outperformed the broader indices.

Unlike the largest US hedge funds that are convinced Dow will soar past 40,000 or the world's most bearish hedge fund that's more convinced than ever that a crash is coming, our long-short investment strategy doesn't rely on bull or bear markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on the best performing hedge funds' buy/sell signals. We're going to take a look at the recent hedge fund action encompassing Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB).

Hedge fund activity in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB)

At Q3's end, a total of 40 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 0% from the second quarter of 2019. By comparison, 26 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in KMB a year ago. With hedgies' capital changing hands, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).