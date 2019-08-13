Are Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s (NYSE:KMB) High Returns Really That Great?

Today we'll look at Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Kimberly-Clark:

0.36 = US$3.1b ÷ (US$15b - US$6.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, Kimberly-Clark has an ROCE of 36%.

Does Kimberly-Clark Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. In our analysis, Kimberly-Clark's ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 14% average in the Household Products industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Setting aside the comparison to its industry for a moment, Kimberly-Clark's ROCE in absolute terms currently looks quite high.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Kimberly-Clark.

Do Kimberly-Clark's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Kimberly-Clark has total liabilities of US$6.6b and total assets of US$15b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 43% of its total assets. Kimberly-Clark has a medium level of current liabilities, boosting its ROCE somewhat.

The Bottom Line On Kimberly-Clark's ROCE

The Bottom Line On Kimberly-Clark's ROCE

Despite this, it reports a high ROCE, and may be worth investigating further. Kimberly-Clark shapes up well under this analysis, but it is far from the only business delivering excellent numbers .