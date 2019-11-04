Is Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) Trading At A 37% Discount?

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) as an investment opportunity by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. I will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The model

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$2.27b US$2.74b US$3.10b US$3.40b US$3.66b US$3.89b US$4.09b US$4.27b US$4.44b US$4.60b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x5 Analyst x4 Est @ 12.85% Est @ 9.82% Est @ 7.69% Est @ 6.2% Est @ 5.16% Est @ 4.43% Est @ 3.92% Est @ 3.56% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 7.5% US$2.1k US$2.4k US$2.5k US$2.5k US$2.6k US$2.5k US$2.5k US$2.4k US$2.3k US$2.2k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$24b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the intial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 2.7%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.5%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2019 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$4.6b× (1 + 2.7%) ÷ 7.5%– 2.7%) = US$99b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$99b÷ ( 1 + 7.5%)10= US$48b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$72b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of US$132, the company appears quite undervalued at a 37% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

The assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Kimberly-Clark as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.