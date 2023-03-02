Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) is favoured by institutional owners who hold 77% of the company

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Key Insights

  • Significantly high institutional ownership implies Kimberly-Clark's stock price is sensitive to their trading actions

  • 50% of the business is held by the top 25 shareholders

  • Ownership research along with analyst forecasts data help provide a good understanding of opportunities in a stock

Every investor in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 77% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Because institutional owners have a huge pool of resources and liquidity, their investing decisions tend to carry a great deal of weight, especially with individual investors. Hence, having a considerable amount of institutional money invested in a company is often regarded as a desirable trait.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Kimberly-Clark, beginning with the chart below.

See our latest analysis for Kimberly-Clark

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Kimberly-Clark?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Kimberly-Clark already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Kimberly-Clark's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Kimberly-Clark is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is The Vanguard Group, Inc. with 8.8% of shares outstanding. BlackRock, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 8.5% of common stock, and State Street Global Advisors, Inc. holds about 5.7% of the company stock.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Kimberly-Clark

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Kimberly-Clark Corporation. It is a very large company, so it would be surprising to see insiders own a large proportion of the company. Though their holding amounts to less than 1%, we can see that board members collectively own US$67m worth of shares (at current prices). Arguably recent buying and selling is just as important to consider. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 23% stake in Kimberly-Clark. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Kimberly-Clark you should be aware of.

If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Shots fired at Messi family store, threatening message left for star

    In the dead of night, two men fired shots at a closed supermarket belonging to the family of Lionel Messi's wife, before leaving a threatening message on the ground aimed at the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.Javkin confirmed the supermarket belonged to the family of Antonela Roccuzzo, who shares three children with the football superstar, and said the aim of the attack was to "to create chaos in the city."

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    For more than a year now, the markets have been preoccupied by the Fed with the focus squarely on inflation’s trajectory and the central bank’s counter measures of rising interest rates. “With this in mind,” says Larry Adam, Chief Investment Officer at Raymond James, “it is understandable that the market is analyzing every development in these two dynamics within the framework of what it means for the Fed.” However, with the spotlight turned solely on those factors, Adam thinks increasingly prom

  • Seeking at Least 11% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Do you love dividends? Of course you do -- and rightly so! Scholars who study the stock market's historical performance estimate that over time, the payment (and reinvestment, and compounding) of dividends have contributed anywhere from 30% to 90% of the S&P 500's total returns. Simply put, if you're not investing in dividend stocks, you're doing it wrong. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up two stocks that are offering dividends of at least 11% yield – that’s almost 6x higher the avera

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Is Making Huge Bets on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    After the year’s early rally appeared to hit a brick wall in recent times, the markets seem uncertain which direction to take next, making the seesawing conditions not easy for investors to navigate. Against such a backdrop, maybe the best solution for investors is to follow in the footsteps of legendary Wall Street names - ones like Israel Englander. The Millennium Management Chairman and CEO founded the hedge fund in 1989 with $35 million and now the firm is an almost $53 billion going concern

  • 3 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Instead of Nvidia

    Nvidia is a great company, with diverse products, and a very promising future, but the valuation has gotten completely out of hand.

  • Will Bitcoin mint more millionaires or is this just a 'dead cat bounce'? Here are Warren Buffett's 3 reasons for why he believes crypto 'will come to a very bad ending'

    The Oracle of Omaha never saw a future in cryptocurrency.

  • Warren Buffett Is Buying Treasury Bills Hand Over Fist. Is Now a Good Time to Buy?

    In a diversified portfolio, Treasury bills -- a short-term security backed by the U.S. Treasury Department with a maturity of one year or less -- have been considered an afterthought over the past decade due to low yields. Warren Buffett, the legendary investor and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), holds nearly $95 billion of Berkshire's assets in Treasuries as of Dec. 31, 2022. Here's a look at how to buy Treasury bills and why the Oracle of Omaha is scooping them up hand over fist.

  • Rivian Is Pumping the Brakes on Spending and Production Growth. That's a Green Flag for Investors.

    Investors reacted with disappointment when Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) provided its fourth-quarter 2022 financial and operational update yesterday evening. Rather, it was what the company said about 2023 that spooked investors and sent the stock down. The company is throttling its investment spending and provided an outlook for 2023 vehicle production below Wall Street expectations.

  • ‘We are heading down’: Leon Cooperman warns that stocks could plunge 22% from here — he’s using these 2 stocks for protection

    For those pining for the year’s early bull run to pick up steam again, take heed. One well-known investing sage thinks that is completely unlikely to happen. Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman thinks the S&P 500 is about to slip by 22% from here while also anticipating the US economy gets dragged down into a recession. "I think QT, Fed tightening, the high price of oil, or maybe a strong dollar — some combination of these four things creates a recession, and the final bottom of the market will

  • Build Your Wealth by Buying and Holding These 2 Dividend Stocks for at Least 20 Years

    When your time horizon for investing is as long as Warren Buffett's, your universe of investable stocks for wealth building is larger than that of most investors. Rather than looking for short-term growth or a great dividend yield today with questionable dividend sustainability in the future, finding businesses that'll keep delivering tortoise-paced returns for 20 years or more ensures that you'll have an abundance of time for your initial investment to steadily compound in value, making you richer in the process. Most stocks don't have the history of consistent performance to justify such a long-term investment, unfortunately.

  • Tesla Stock Could Take a Big Hit After Investor Day

    Tesla shareholders often react to the news that CEO Elon Musk reveals at its quarterly or annual meetings. The electric vehicle manufacturer's shares often decline after its meetings and today's 2023 investor meeting may yield the same result. Shares of Tesla are down by 1.4% today, but rose by 11.8% during the past month.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Join Apple, Microsoft, and Alphabet in the $1 Trillion Club

    Artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, and the metaverse could catapult these companies to trillion-dollar valuations.

  • Could an FDA Approval Send This Stock Flying?

    For a small-cap stock, getting approval from the Food and Drug administration (FDA) for a drug can be the game changer that sends its value soaring. One stock investors should be watching closely right now is Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TVTX). At a valuation of only $1.4 billion, it's a modestly sized healthcare company.

  • Where Will Plug Power Be in 3 Years?

    Enthusiastic about the prospects of hydrogen and fuel cell specialist Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), investors have sent the stock soaring more than 14% since the start of the year, which is no small feat considering the S&P 500 has risen 3.4%. Sure, the hydrogen economy is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, but that doesn't mean Plug Power is guaranteed to prosper. Due in large part to securing major customers like Walmart and Amazon over the years, Plug Power has, undeniably, excelled at growing its top line.

  • Pakistani rupee touches record low, bonds fall as IMF talks drag

    ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Pakistan's rupee touched a record low and its dollar bonds slumped on Thursday as the country struggles to unlock critical IMF funding, while a bigger-than-expected interest rate hike failed to revive its markets. The country's international bonds fell by more than 3 cents on the dollar. The currency - which has weakened by nearly 20% since the start of the year - has been sliding after delays in a deal between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that parties have been negotiating since early last month.

  • Trump's Shady Media Shell Company Could Lose Its Place on the Stock Market

    Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC), the Donald Trump-backed shell company angling to take the former president’s social media platform Truth Social public, has run into yet more trouble. The corporation has been warned it is in danger of being delisted from the NASDAQ stock exchange.

  • This Warren Buffett Stock Could Be the Next Home Depot

    Decades after Home Depot's rise, another home improvement retailer is building a nationwide presence.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are No-Brainer Buys in March

    These supercharged income stocks, with yields ranging from 8.8% to 13.7%, are attractively valued and ripe for the picking.

  • Citi (C) Closes Sale of Vietnam Consumer Banking Business

    With the sale of its Vietnam retail banking and consumer credit card businesses to United Overseas Bank Limited, Citigroup (C) closes six divestitures as part of its strategy refresh.

  • 7 easy and chic airport outfit ideas for spring break szn

    You need to be prepared in case Harry Styles is assigned to the seat next to you! You can thank us later. The post 7 easy and chic airport outfit ideas for spring break szn appeared first on In The Know.