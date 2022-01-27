Kimberly-Clark Earns Perfect Score on Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Kimberly-Clark announced that it once again received a perfect score of 100 percent on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) workplace equality. Kimberly-Clark met all of the CEI’s criteria, earning the designation as one of the ‘Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality’ in the United States.

"Cultivating an environment that empowers authenticity and embraces diversity – where differences are not only recognized but valued and leveraged – is core to our ability to deliver our purpose of Better Care for a Better World," said Sandi Karrmann, Senior Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer at Kimberly-Clark. “We are proud to see this commitment to fostering an equitable and inclusive workplace translate into a perfect score from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.”

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria, including non-discrimination policies across business entities, equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families, supporting an inclusive culture, and corporate social responsibility.

“When the Human Rights Campaign Foundation created the Corporate Equality Index 20 years ago, we dreamed that LGBTQ+ workers – from the factory floor to corporate headquarters, in big cities and small towns – could have access to the policies and benefits needed to thrive and live life authentically,” said Jay Brown, Senior Vice President of Programs, Research and Training at the Human Rights Campaign. “We are proud that the Corporate Equality Index paved the way to that reality for countless LGBTQ+ workers in America and abroad. But there is still more to do, which is why we are raising the bar yet again to create more equitable workplaces and a better tomorrow for LGBTQ+ workers everywhere.”

This recognition is the latest in a series of workplace honors that the company has received. Over the past year, Kimberly-Clark was named one of America’s 100 Most JUST Companies by JUST Capital and was ranked among America's Best Employers for Diversity by Forbes. In addition, Seramount named Kimberly-Clark as one of the 2021 Best Companies for Multicultural Women and also included it on the organization’s 2021 Inclusion Index, which recognizes high-performing companies that are setting the standard for workplace diversity, equity and inclusion.

The full Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) report is available here.

