Kimberly-Clark Earns Perfect Score on Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index

·2 min read

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Kimberly-Clark announced that it once again received a perfect score of 100 percent on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) workplace equality. Kimberly-Clark met all of the CEI’s criteria, earning the designation as one of the ‘Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality’ in the United States.

"Cultivating an environment that empowers authenticity and embraces diversity – where differences are not only recognized but valued and leveraged – is core to our ability to deliver our purpose of Better Care for a Better World," said Sandi Karrmann, Senior Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer at Kimberly-Clark. “We are proud to see this commitment to fostering an equitable and inclusive workplace translate into a perfect score from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.”

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria, including non-discrimination policies across business entities, equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families, supporting an inclusive culture, and corporate social responsibility.

“When the Human Rights Campaign Foundation created the Corporate Equality Index 20 years ago, we dreamed that LGBTQ+ workers – from the factory floor to corporate headquarters, in big cities and small towns – could have access to the policies and benefits needed to thrive and live life authentically,” said Jay Brown, Senior Vice President of Programs, Research and Training at the Human Rights Campaign. “We are proud that the Corporate Equality Index paved the way to that reality for countless LGBTQ+ workers in America and abroad. But there is still more to do, which is why we are raising the bar yet again to create more equitable workplaces and a better tomorrow for LGBTQ+ workers everywhere.”

This recognition is the latest in a series of workplace honors that the company has received. Over the past year, Kimberly-Clark was named one of America’s 100 Most JUST Companies by JUST Capital and was ranked among America's Best Employers for Diversity by Forbes. In addition, Seramount named Kimberly-Clark as one of the 2021 Best Companies for Multicultural Women and also included it on the organization’s 2021 Inclusion Index, which recognizes high-performing companies that are setting the standard for workplace diversity, equity and inclusion.

The full Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) report is available here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Kimberly-Clark Corporation on 3blmedia.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/kimberly-clark-earns-perfect-score-on-human-rights-campaign-foundations-2022-corporate-equality-index-825515764

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • UN urged to open query into Iran's 1988 killings and Raisi role

    Prominent former U.N. judges and investigators have called on U.N. human rights boss Michelle Bachelet to investigate the 1988 "massacre" of political prisoners in Iran, including the alleged role of its current president, Ebrahim Raisi, at that time. The open letter released on Thursday, seen by Reuters, was signed by some 460 people, including a former president of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Sang-Hyun Song, and Stephen Rapp, a former U.S. ambassador for global criminal justice.

  • From Tiananmen to Hong Kong, China's crackdowns defy critics

    From the deadly crushing of Beijing’s 1989 pro-democracy protests to the suppression of Hong Kong’s opposition four decades later, China’s Communist Party has demonstrated a determination and ability to stay in power that is seemingly impervious to Western criticism and sanctions. As Beijing prepares to hold the Winter Olympics opening next week, China's president and party leader Xi Jinping appears firmly in control. While many have benefitted economically, the price has been paid by those who wanted more freedom, from ethnic groups in the far western regions of Tibet and Xinjiang to the largely student-led protesters in Hong Kong in 2019.

  • Report: LGBTQ+ Afghans' lives have "dramatically worsened" since Taliban seized power

    LGBTQ+ Afghans have been threatened, attacked and "faced an increasingly desperate situation and grave threats to their safety" since the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan last August, per a report published Wednesday.Details: "We spoke with LGBT Afghans who have survived gang rape, mob attacks, or have been hunted by their own family members who joined the Taliban, and they have no hope that state institutions will protect them," per a statement from study co-author J. Lester Feder.Stay on

  • US approves major arms sale to Egypt despite rights concerns

    The Biden administration on Tuesday approved a massive $2.5 billion arms sale to Egypt despite ongoing concerns over human rights. The sales were announced just hours after congressional Democrats urged the administration not to release a much smaller package of military assistance that had been put on hold last year pending the Egyptian government meeting certain rights-related conditions. The State Department said Tuesday's sale was unrelated to $130 million in foreign military financing that was frozen in September and remains in limbo.

  • Israel's "top priority" mission to discredit UN human rights probe

    Israel is planning a campaign to discredit a UN commission formed to investigate the violence in Gaza last May and the root causes of the protracted conflict in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, according to an Israeli Foreign Ministry cable seen by Axios.Why it matters: Israeli officials say they are highly concerned that the commission’s report will refer to Israel as an "Apartheid state" and that its findings could damage Israel's reputation, particularly among progressives in the West. The re

  • Venezuelan human-rights abuses raise concerns at the United Nations

    Venezuela’s government tried to defend itself Tuesday at a United Nations human rights session, saying international sanctions are to blame for its social problems, but the argument was buried under the repeated concerns voiced by member countries about the claims of torture, arbitrary arrests and extrajudicial killings taking place in the South American country.

  • After denials, Cuba admits jailing hundreds of July 11 protesters, including dozens of minors

    As the trials continued this week, Cuban authorities disclosed that 25 minors under 16 faced penalties like internment in centers handled by the Ministry of the Interior, and that 28 between ages 16 and 18 are currently in jail.

  • China warns US over 'interfering' in Winter Olympics

    China warned the United States to "stop interfering" in the Winter Olympics on Thursday, a week before the controversy-hit Games are due to start in Beijing.

  • US warns firms over doing business in Myanmar

    The US government warned companies Wednesday to be extremely wary of doing business in Myanmar, citing the risks of being linked to a military government involved in lawlessness and human rights abuse.

  • China restricts activists' social media ahead of Olympics

    Human rights activists and some academics in China have had their WeChat messaging app accounts restricted in recent weeks, multiple people affected have told AFP, as Beijing cracks down on dissent before the Winter Olympics.

  • Egypt reforms prisons and highlights rights, in moves critics call hollow

    On a tightly controlled media visit to the facility last month, Assistant Interior Minister Tareq Marzouq told reporters that the government was pushing through prison reforms that reflected "the extent of progress and modernisation" in Egypt. Supporters of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi say moves to improve jail conditions, alongside the creation of a five-year human rights strategy, reflect Egypt's growing confidence as it emerges from the twin threats of Islamist militancy and political upheaval. Former army chief Sisi has faced years of criticism from activists and some foreign leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden, for crushing dissent since coming to power in 2014 after leading the ouster of elected President Mohamed Mursi.