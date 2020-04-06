Kimberly-Clark Outlines Support for COVID-19 Global Relief Efforts

In addition to health and safety measures designed to protect employees, the company will make product and cash donations of more than $8 million to help those most vulnerable

DALLAS, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the current health crisis, Kimberly-Clark and its trusted global brands have announced a series of cash and product donations through the Kimberly-Clark Foundation to help support COVID-19 relief efforts around the world.

"Kimberly-Clark's vision is to provide the world with essentials for a better life, and today, we know our consumers and our people are counting on us more than ever to fulfill that vision," said Mike Hsu, Chairman and CEO, Kimberly-Clark. "Our response to this crisis thus far, and going forward, is guided by our value of caring – for our people and their families, our consumers, and importantly, for those most in need right now."

As global demand for the company's products has increased, the company has taken action to accelerate its manufacturing of essential products and reallocate inventory to help provide consumers with greater access to our products.

Further, as Kimberly-Clark's manufacturing operations remain open to produce essential consumer products, the company has taken extra steps to protect the health and safety of employees globally at our office, mill and distribution center operations.

Some of the enhanced safety measures, developed in line with guidance from global health authorities, include encouraging employees to stay home when they feel unwell, regular cleaning of work areas, shift rotations, distancing reminders where people gather, implementing temperature scans at entry points, and where applicable, enhancing paid leave policies.

"The health and safety of our people is our top priority, and we are especially mindful of safety at our manufacturing facilities during this time of heightened demand," said Lisa Morden, Vice President of Global Safety and Sustainability, Kimberly-Clark. "By taking these steps, we can help keep our people and their families safe and healthy."

In addition, Kimberly-Clark and the Kimberly-Clark Foundation have committed to donations totaling more than $8 million to assist with COVID-19 response and recovery efforts around the world.

To help those most threatened by the virus, the Kimberly-Clark Foundation has donated $2.5 million to UNICEF and its programs focused on preventing the spread of the virus, including providing hygiene and medical kits to schools and health facilities, as well as efforts to increase children's access to health, education and social services during the pandemic.

In addition, the Foundation will donate $2.5 million to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies and the American Red Cross, a global humanitarian network of nearly 14 million volunteers, to deliver its lifesaving mission to help prevent the spread of this disease, alleviate human suffering through basic humanitarian aid, and deliver lifesaving health messages amidst this global pandemic.

"Through these donations, we can help support those working on the front lines of this global health crisis," said Jenny Lewis, Vice President, Kimberly-Clark Foundation. "As the virus spreads to nearly every country on Earth, we must accelerate the delivery of care to those who are most vulnerable."

To further support these efforts, Kimberly-Clark's global brands have stepped up with cash and product donations to COVID-19 relief efforts, including:

To learn more about Kimberly-Clark's ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit our website at kimberly-clark.com/covid-19, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

About the Kimberly-Clark Foundation

Established in 1952, the Kimberly-Clark Foundation is the charitable arm of Kimberly-Clark Corporation and is dedicated to supporting global causes that create lasting social change. supporting and strengthening families around the world. Together with funding from the corporation and employees, its primary focus is on social and community investments that increase access to sanitation, help women and children thrive, and empower women and girls.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 148-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com or follow us on Facebook or Twitter .

