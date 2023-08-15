Kimberly Guilfoyle Cites John Gotti To Defend Trump, Makes The Opposite Point She Intended

Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, attempted to defend her boyfriend’s dad on Tuesday after his latest criminal indictment, but, boy, did it backfire badly.

The conservative media personality appeared on Newsmax to discuss the charges against Donald Trump that were unveiled Monday in Georgia, which allege that he tried to push election officials there to overturn his narrow loss to Democrat Joe Biden in 2020.

However, Guilfoyle’s defense didn’t work out as intended, partly because she cited John Gotti in a way that made the infamous mobster seem superior to the former Republican president.

She accused Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) of using the indictment “for her own political purposes and advancements, and fundraising off of this.”

Guilfoyle, who was an assistant district attorney in San Francisco from 2000 to 2004, also attacked Willis’ decision to charge Trump under Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) law.

In the process, it seemed like Guilfoyle was saying Gotti was less of a criminal than Trump since the mobster faced fewer indictments.

“It’s just absolutely ridiculous,” she said. “And John Gotti? OK, can you imagine RICO, OK, violations? John Gotti never even had four indictments at once. There’s no mob boss, let alone they do this to President Trump.”

Watch a clip of Guilfoyle’s comments here:

lol this is quite the self-own here pic.twitter.com/h10tIlfbOg — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 15, 2023

Many on social media pointed out some problems with her logic.

“John Gotti never even had four indictments at once.”



That’s supposed to be some kind of defense. https://t.co/KDZvTHd7dq — ClearingTheFog (@clearing_fog) August 15, 2023

The audacity of the state and federal justice system to point out the depths of our corruption! https://t.co/lPGGz5MtQN — @robertmaguire.bsky.social (@RobertMaguire_) August 15, 2023

“John Gotti never even had 4 indictments at once,” says Kimberly Guilfoyle. So much winning! https://t.co/H8kmYsQzuC — Mark Jacob (@MarkJacob16) August 15, 2023

Kimberly Guilfoyle complained that “John Gotti never even had 4 indictments.” That’s because John Gotti — even as bad as he was — never incited an Insurrection, never stole classified documents from the Government, and never tried to overturn an election

pic.twitter.com/AbnRGLJvFm — Dash Dobrofsky (@DashDobrofsky) August 15, 2023

Donald John Trump, worst mob boss ever! Or, is that *best? https://t.co/ES35WEEAfE — Melanie 🟧✌️❤️🇨🇦🏳️🌈🇺🇦🍫💨 (@MelaniePutz) August 15, 2023

OK, you win, Gargoyle: Trump is a bigger criminal than John Gotti. https://t.co/eIvSWAD2eq — Bob Geiger (@GeigerNews) August 15, 2023

