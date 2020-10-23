Kimberly Guilfoyle Lists Manhattan Apartment for $5 Million

Former Fox News host and current Donald Trump campaign staffer Kimberly Guilfoyle (and, of course, girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr.) has listed her New York home for $5 million, the Daily Mail reports. Situated on high-end Central Park West, the dwelling is located in a distinctive prewar building and has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The tabloid reports that the former prosecutor paid $3.4 million for the residence in 2015 and that she did major redecorating. Citing old listing photos, the paper says that the previous owner had the place decked out in nearly floor-to-ceiling taxidermy. No matter your political leanings, you can’t deny that Guilfoyle upgraded the space, opting instead for a clean yet traditional vibe with a predominant palette of white and icy blue.

See the video.

She appears to have modernized things with a number of sleek and funky light fixtures and some acrylic furniture, but also left details like the crown molding and the traditional fireplace mantel in the living room alone, and added classic paneling to the walls. In addition to the park views, luxurious touches at the home include high ceilings, top-of-the-line kitchen appliances, marble bathrooms, and a sound system; building residents can take advantage of a private health club and a storage unit.

Guilfoyle has continued to make headlines during the last few years for her involvement with the Trump family. She began dating the president’s eldest son in 2018 while he was still in the midst of divorcing his ex-wife Vanessa Trump. That year she left her job at Fox News; more recently, the New Yorker reported that her departure happened because she was accused of harassment by an assistant, though she denies the claim.

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

