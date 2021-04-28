Kimberly Guilfoyle mocked after claiming inside knowledge that Kamala Harris is running the White House

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nathan Place
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&lt;p&gt;Kimberly Guilfoyle, girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr, says Kamala Harris is the &#x002018;de facto&#x002019; president&lt;/p&gt; (Getty)

Kimberly Guilfoyle, girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr, says Kamala Harris is the ‘de facto’ president

(Getty)

Kimberly Guilfoyle is extremely confident that she knows who’s running the White House, and she says it’s not President Biden.

“Kamala Harris is really the de facto commander in chief. She’s made it very clear,” the former Fox News host told Newsmax on Tuesday. “She’s calling the shots here. I know this, I know her a long time [sic].”

Ms Guilfoyle knew Ms Harris about two decades ago, when she was married to Democratic politician Gavin Newsom. Back then Mr Newsom, who is now governor of California, was mayor of San Francisco, where Ms Harris was district attorney.

Since then, however, Ms Guilfoyle has divorced Mr Newsom and embraced Republican politics. She is currently dating Donald Trump Jr, and worked on former president Donald Trump’s reelection campaign. It is not clear how her current relationship with Ms Harris, if there is one, would give her inside knowledge of the Biden White House.

But that hasn’t stopped her from commenting on it. On Tuesday, Ms Guilfoyle called Mr Biden “checked out” and “a placeholder” for Ms Harris, who she said will probably run for president in 2024.

“It’s really sad. He’s way in over his skis,” she said of the current president.

Observers on Twitter were dubious of Ms Guilfoyle’s expertise.

“The sum total of what Kimberly Guilfoyle ‘knows’ couldn’t fill a sippy cup,” one user wrote.

Others wondered why the prospect of Ms Harris “calling the shots” was such a bad thing.

“Why are Republicans so obsessed with this false notion that Kamala Harris is running the White House?” another user tweeted. “It’s the ‘Scary Black Woman’ narrative.”

Conservatives have for months cast doubt on Mr Biden’s mental acuity and implied that the vice president or someone else is really in charge.

“It’s sad, because the American people deserve so much more,” Guilfoyle continued. “And they got it with President Trump, with his winning entrepreneurism, his America First policies, his understanding of the complexities of the free market and capitalism. So we’re the ones missing out, sadly.”

Many on Twitter disagreed. One user offered a response to Ms Guilfoyle’s statement that Ms Harris is the “de facto” president.

“If that is true, she is doing a way better job than Trump ever did when he was in the White House,” he said.

Read More

Biden joint session address - live: New leaks of president’s speech as Trump plots to resume MAGA rallies

'1619 Project' writer to join UNC journalism school faculty

Federal investigators raid Rudy Giuliani’s NYC apartment over Ukraine dealings

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter Users Drag Donald Trump's Bizarre Anti-Oscars Rant

    Of course someone told the former president, "Sir, this is a Wendy's."

  • IHOP Hostess Unknowingly Turns Away Adam Sandler in Viral TikTok Video: 'Please Come Back'

    Adam Sandler’s visit to IHOP went viral after a hostess failed to recognize him with his face mask

  • ‘Walk out of a meeting’: Elon Musk’s six rules for staff resurfaces

    Eccentric advice for workers follows furore around dogecoin buying by Tesla founder

  • Black man uses passport photo as evidence AI is ‘racist’ in viral TikTok

    ‘Automation is never diversity-friendly,’ video’s caption reads

  • FLOTUS invites transgender teen as guest to joint session of Congress

    First lady Jill Biden invited 16-year-old Stella Keating, the first transgender teen to testify before the U.S. Senate, as one of her virtual guests to President Biden's first address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday. Why it matters: Keating's invitation comes amid a record number of Republican-backed bills introduced this year targeting trans youth — and after Biden's White House has brought national political attention to trans rights.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeKeating, who testified in support of the Equality Act, also appears to be the first transgender person invited to a joint session of Congress by a president or first lady. Transgender service members were invited to former President Trump's 2018 and 2019 State of the Union addresses by Democrats in protest of the administration's ban on trans people serving in the U.S. military. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Official fired after refusing to call Black postgraduate ‘Doctor’ on Zoom despite her correcting him twice

    ‘Black women, regardless of the level of education, are consistently dismissed and overlooked or judged in our society’

  • Melania happy and relaxed since leaving White House, report says

    Former first lady ‘rarely interacts with her husband's staff’ and frequently uses spa, sources claim

  • Editorial: Sigh. The bitter, costly — and probably very silly — recall nightmare begins

    The recall election is on, just a year before the regular 2022 election. That means Californians are in store for a bitter, partisan election season that could last 18 months.

  • Texas sheriff who attacked Trump immigration policies to head up ICE under Biden

    If nominated, sheriff will be first confirmed head of the organisation since 2017

  • NFL requires league employees to return to office as of May 24

    As the NFL moves past the pandemic, the NFL moves past letting its league-office employees work from home. Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal reports that the league has informed its New York employees to return to work in the office, at least half of the time. More than 75 percent of the league-office workers [more]

  • Take a first look at Kamala Harris’ Madame Tussauds wax figurine — the first for a VP

    Vice President Kamala Harris will make history once again as she becomes the first vice president to get their own wax figure from world-renowned museum Madame Tussauds.

  • Capitol riot suspect says her mesh mask, which may violate court order, is inspired by Lana Del Rey

    Woman came to be known as “bullhorn lady” following 6 January attack

  • Supreme Court signals support for cheerleader in free speech case

    One snapchat of a teenager flipping the middle finger has found its way to the center of a major free speech case at the Supreme Court.On Wednesday justices heard arguments in a case involving former cheerleader Brandi Levy, whose foul-mouthed social media post - which she posted while off school grounds - got her kicked off the cheerleading squad for a year.The nine justices wrestled with whether public schools can punish students for what they say off campus. “This is the most important student speech case that the Supreme Court has decided in over 50 years. “VIC WALCZAK is an attorney for the ACLU in Pennsylvania, which is representing Levy in court. “The power that the school district is asking the Court to give it would allow them to censor anything that is considered controversial, unpopular, certainly critical of the school…”Angry that that she was denied a spot in a tryout for the varsity cheerleading team after being a member of the junior varsity squad as a ninth-grader, Levy - then 14 - was at convenience store when she posted a photo of her and a friend raising their middle fingers at the camera, adding a caption “f*** school, f*** softball, f*** cheer, f*** everything.”As a result, Mahanoy Area High School banished her from the cheerleading team for a year."I'm still fighting it because I want to prove a point that young kids like me and young adults should be able to express themselves without the school trying to punish them."Now 18 - Levy says she has no regrets. “That's how all my friends used to talk like that. But I'm proud of sticking through it all the way to here. I really am because it's going to prove a point that schools shouldn't be able to punish students for how they express their feelings and how they want to."The justices seemed ready to rule in favor of Levy, and appeared skeptical that her post was sufficiently disruptive of the school environment to have warranted the punishment she received.But were concerned about protecting wide-ranging student expression, including contentious political or religious views, while at the same time allowing schools to address threats, bullying and other difficult situations that could arise outside the school environment itself.The court's eventual decision would affect public schools, as governmental institutions, but not private schools.A ruling in the case is due by the end of June.

  • Mitch McConnell Puppet Lets The Truth Slip Out During Scathing Q&A Segment

    The Senate Minority Leader gets a little too real in a clip from Robert Smigel's new show, "Let's Be Real."

  • Biden’s first 100 days in numbers, from executive orders to vaccines

    President will reach his 100th day in charge on Thursday, 29 April

  • US indicts 3 on hate crime charges in death of Ahmaud Arbery

    The Justice Department brought federal hate crimes charges Wednesday in the death of Ahmaud Arbery, charging a father and son who armed themselves, chased and fatally shot the 25-year-old Black man after spotting him running in their Georgia neighborhood. Travis McMichael and his father, Gregory, were charged along with a third man, William “Roddie” Bryan, with one count of interference with civil rights and attempted kidnapping. The McMichaels are also charged with using, carrying and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

  • GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert Self-Owns With Conspiratorial Constitution Tweet

    "Thank you for admitting that. Bless your heart," one critic snarked at the Colorado Republican, who'd riffed about "smarter" people in her post.

  • Donald Trump believes he would be on Mount Rushmore if he were a Democrat

    The former president says in a new podcast he will hold a rally soon and decide on a 2024 run in November next year

  • Bernie Sanders study reveals Americans pay four times more for medicine compared to wealthy countries

    An analysis finds the US paying two to four times more for prescription drugs compared to Canada and France

  • White lawmaker compares her refusal to wear a mask to Rosa Parks

    Marine Corps veteran says she ‘cannot’ and ‘will not’ wear mask during pandemic