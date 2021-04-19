Kimberly Guilfoyle named national chair of Eric Greitens' Senate campaign
Former Trump adviser and media personality Kimberly Guilfoyle was named national chair of former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' (R) bid for the U.S. Senate on Monday.
Driving the news: Greitens resigned from his post as governor in 2018 amid accusations of corruption and sexual misconduct. An ethics panel cleared Greitens of wrongdoing in 2020, and he's since framed himself as a Trumpian victim of the political establishment.
He's running to fill the seat that will be vacated by Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), who has announced that he will retire in 2022.
Former President Trump won Missouri in the 2020 election by 15.4%.
What he's saying: "I am honored to have Kimberly’s support. Her work on behalf of President Donald J. Trump was unmatched. We know the Democrats will come after this campaign, just like they came after President Trump," Greitens wrote in a press release.
"With Kimberly Guilfoyle as our national chair, I know we have a true fighter that will further elevate this campaign and help us win the support of every Missourian."
