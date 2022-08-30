Kimberly Guilfoyle Rips ‘Lazy’ Grads In Rant Against Student Loan Cancelation

Kimberly Guilfoyle griped about President Joe Biden’s new student loan forgiveness plan by describing the grads who benefit as lazy.

Guilfoyle, who graduated from UC Davis and law school at the University of San Francisco, complained on Newsmax about the “communist approach” she claimed was turning the nation into a welfare state. That included Biden’s new plan, which allows up to $20,000 per person in student loan cancelations for borrowers earning less than $125,000 a year.

“I mean paying off loans for people that don’t wanna, they wanna have some bizarre basket-weaving, you know, degree?” she said. “And they want all of us, people watching across this country, hardworking men and women, to subsidize their laziness and their inability to even try to contribute to society.”

The former TV personality, who is engaged to Donald Trump Jr., was secretly paid $180,000 a year by the Trump campaign via the campaign manager’s private company, HuffPost reported in 2020. She was also paid $60,000 for a short speech introducing Trump Jr. at the Jan. 6, 2021 rally that led to the assault on the U.S. Capitol that was carried out by Trump supporters.

“I’m not saying it’s a crime,” Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) said on CNN in June about the speaking fee for a speech that lasted less than 3 minutes. “But I think it’s a grift.”

Guilfoyle’s critics were quick to call her out on Twitter for her attack on college grads:

Yes please continue having all the repellent members of the extended Trump family say that anyone who had to borrow money to pay for college is a loser, that will play very well https://t.co/5qUUVUz9nt — Paul Waldman (@paulwaldman1) August 30, 2022

Kimberly Guilfoyle got paid 60k for a three-minute-long introduction to the insurrection https://t.co/A8zFiU3HoL — Alex Thomas (@AlexThomas) August 30, 2022

How many bankruptcies did your fiance's dad go through? How many hard working people and small businesses did he stiff? Family of grifters. https://t.co/1N4ARK4MaX — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) August 29, 2022

Basket-weaving and lesbian dance theory: the right's new Volvo-and-latte derisory [and illusory] insult. https://t.co/2gCh42psTN — Patt Morrison (@pattmlatimes) August 30, 2022

43 million Americans have federal student loan debt. If Republicans want to keep insulting those 43 million people, I won’t get in their way. https://t.co/RAqxUnQBwk — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) August 30, 2022

And now you see why she wasn't part of the winning 2016 Trump Campaign team.

Bc only an utter moron with zero talent for political-communications would go on TV and say those with student loans are "lazy" and refuse to contribute to society. https://t.co/cyPhoXRuIp — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) August 29, 2022

Donald Trump has taken six businesses into bankruptcy. https://t.co/ZhSt1awsE5https://t.co/MdgLRpe0Tj — Zach Everson (@Z_Everson) August 30, 2022

Worth noting that half of all students who are the first in their families to attend college-a dream of upward mobility for which many hard working parents sacrificed for years-receive Pell Grants & are eligible for extra debt relief under the Biden plan. Who's lazy here? https://t.co/xkmSxQo2dQ — Ronald Brownstein (@RonBrownstein) August 30, 2022

So far from conservatives, we've heard "lesbian dance theory," "bong-ripping baristas," "bizarre basket-weaving"...the right is using this to wage an entire culture war on college education. https://t.co/hdDEDwydG0 — 🕷Dante Atkins🕷 (@DanteAtkins) August 30, 2022

College graduates know there's no such thing as a degree in basket weaving. That's just something the uneducated make up because they want all the rest of us to ignore their laziness, and ignorance. https://t.co/cSLLlr5HJJ — John Oberlin (@OMGno2trump) August 29, 2022

how does kim guilfoyle contribute to society again i forget https://t.co/ErUK8HKcNA — russbengtson.eesh (@russbengtson) August 29, 2022

Keep attacking hardworking Americans who went to college as lazy and unable to contribute to society, Republicans. Now that’s a winning message! https://t.co/bB7eaGrjvb — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) August 29, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.