Kimberly Guilfoyle said she loves doing the laundry and making Donald Trump Jr. his coffee in the morning

Donald Trump Jr. and fiance Kimberly Guilfoyle in Atlanta, Georgia. John Bazemore/AP

Kimberly Guilfoyle said she is very "traditional" in her relationship with Donald Trump Jr.

The former Fox News host said in an interview she loves to "make sure he has everything he needs."

The couple began dating in 2018 following his divorce from his wife Vanessa Trump.

Kimberly Guilfoyle, Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée, said she is very "traditional" in her relationship in a new interview with a Florida magazine.

"I love taking care of Don, the way I saw my mother lovingly take care of my father," Guilfoyle told Metropolitan Palm Beach magazine. "I go out of my way to make sure he has everything he needs – making coffee in the morning, cooking our favorite meals, doing our families laundry, and caring for our home."

Guilfoyle, a former Fox News host, began dating Trump after his divorce from ex-wife Vanessa Trump in 2018.

Guilfoyle told the magazine she said that they had known each other for years before they became a couple. She said there were "sparks" on their first date, and they have been together ever since.

"We are similar in many ways and beautifully complement one another in other ways, a true yin and yang. We share the same inner passion and fighting spirit," she said.

The couple got engaged on New Year's Eve 2020 but did not make the engagement public until January 2022.

"Don loves that I am traditional and yet fiercely independent. We are partners in this incredible journey they call life, and I totally love it!" she said.

She also said she respects Don Jr.'s "undaunted courage" and that he is "truly fearless."

Guilfoyle told the interviewee the couple had moved to Palm Beach to be closer to the Trump extended family. On the topic of why they had moved, she said: "And, of course, President Trump, Melania, and Barron are in Palm Beach, at their beautiful home, Mar-a-Lago."

Kimberly Guilfoyle attends a campaign event for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Patrick Morrisey October 22, 2018 in Inwood, West Virginia. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Guilfoyle was previously married to the governor of California, Gavin Newsom, when the Democrat was the San Franciso mayor. She has a child from her second marriage to furniture heir Eric Villency.

After leaving Fox News in June 2018, likely as a result of a sexual-harassment allegations, according to The New Yorker, the newscaster has refashioned herself as a conservative influencer for legions of female Trump supporters.

Guilfoyle was reportedly considered for the White House Press Secretary role in 2016 and later became an advisor to former President Donald Trump during his 2020 campaign.

Read the original article on Business Insider