Kimberly man arrested after multi-county pursuit

May 12—A Kimberly man led law enforcement officers on a multi-county chase Friday morning.

According to a press release from Fayette County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Rodney Perdue II, deputies were patrolling the Montgomery area slightly before 8 a.m. on May 12 and observed a vehicle driven by an individual not wearing a seatbelt.

Additionally, the deputies recognized the driver as a person who is not permitted to drive in West Virginia.

When deputies attempted to perform a traffic stop, the driver accelerated his vehicle to high speeds, traveling west on W.Va. 61. According to Perdue, the pursuit lasted about 17 miles before ending on U.S. 60 in Belle. At that point, the driver was taken into custody without incident.

George E. Legg, 58, was charged with the felony offense of fleeing in a vehicle with reckless indifference and the misdemeanor charge of driving while license revoked for DUI.

Authorities also determined that Legg had three other outstanding warrants through various jurisdictions. He was transported to South Central Regional Jail to await court proceedings.