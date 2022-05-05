Kimberly man arrested on sexual assault charge

May 5—A felony charge was lodged against a Kimberly man on Wednesday.

According to a release from Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, deputies assigned to the Fayette County Sheriff's Department Detective's Bureau began an investigation on Feb. 9 into an alleged sexual assault in the Valley area of Fayette County. A 20-year-old man was alleged to have had consensual sexual relations with a female who was under the age of 14.

An arrest in the case was made Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Clayton A. Smith, 20, was charged with the felony offense of sexual assault in the third degree (two counts).

Smith was arraigned by a Fayette County magistrate, and posted bond. He will now await further court proceedings.