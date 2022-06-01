Kimberly Maurer sentenced to life for role in death of 12-year-old Max Schollenberger

Almost two years after she was charged, Annville resident Kimberly Maurer will spend the rest of her life in prison for her role in the tortuous death of 12-year-old Max Schollenberger.

Mauer on Wednesday was sentenced to life in prison without parole for first degree murder with an additional 10 to 20 years for child welfare endangerment.

Maurer was sentenced before Judge Bradford Charles on charges that included criminal homicide, endangering the welfare of children, involuntary manslaughter and criminal conspiracy to endanger the welfare of children. It took a jury less than an hour in March to find Maurer guilty.

In September 2020, police filed charges against Maurer and Max's father, Scott Schollenberger Jr. The couple, engaged at the time, lived with Max and his siblings in the first block of South White Oak Street in Annville Township.

On May 26, 2020, Annville Township Police and members of the Lebanon County Detective Bureau found Max's 12-year-old body in his second-floor room.

The cause of death was prolonged starvation, malnutrition and blunt force trauma, according to officials. Max was found with a broken eye socket, and multiple signs of blunt force trauma.

The room was caked with feces and urine, according to witnesses. There was a plate of french fries and chicken tenders, along with a cup containing a little water. The boy was naked on the bed, in a room with no toys or furniture.

Life and death of Max Schollenberger:Criminal negligence of dead 12-year-old boy ignites community outrage

Max Schollenberger homicide trial:'Pure evil': Quick verdict for Kimberly Maurer in tortured death of Max Schollenberger

"Both the bed and the victim's body were wholly covered in fecal matter," court documents state. "The door and its frame contained three metal hooks ... to lock the child in his bedroom."

Max weighed 47.5 pounds and measured 50 inches tall at the time of death, significantly under what a child that age should be, according to officials.

Story continues

The father, Scott Schollenberger, pleaded guilty in February to charges that included criminal homicide, endangering the welfare of children, and criminal conspiracy to endanger the welfare of children

Max's father testifies:'I was gonna to join him': Scott Schollenberger testifies on the death of his son, Max

Kimberly Maurer trial:Defense rests in case of tortured death of 12-year-old Annville boy, Max Schollenberger

He was sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole.

Lebanon County District Attorney Pier Hess Graf held a press conference after the sentencing.

According to Graf, from the years the county reviewed messages and social media posts from, Mauer was not just complicit in Max's suffering, but was in control of finances spent, activities of children, grocery orders and essentially maintained the household while Scott was working 70-80 hours per week before the pandemic.

She illustrated this by referencing a photo Mauer texted to her friends of Halloween 2017, where the other children in the house were dressed up in costumes and posing for the camera, while Max was a few feet away, not able to participate and visibly upset. Mauer had laughed in the message about how she could not post it publicly.

Graf said that even during the trial, viewing photos of Max's body did not elicit any kind of response from Maurer, and she had made a comment that she did not see a way out of this situation.

"If that doesn't speak volumes about the utter lack of grasp on reality this defendant has, I don't know what else will," Graf said. "We're sitting here over two years after the death of this little boy, the condition of that room, the way he died, the manner in which he died, everything she took from him, and you saw it in there today, there hasn't been a single tear of remorse for Maxwell."

Graf said Mauer's attorneys plan to appear the sentencing.

"I think we have as good of an outcome as you can get," Graf said. "It's not justice. There's not justice in this. There's not bringing this child back. There's no undoing what occurred."

The Department of Human Services operates a 24/7 hotline to report suspected child abuse or concerns about the welfare of a child. ChildLine can be reached at 800-932-0313.

Matthew Toth is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at mtoth@ldnews.com or on Twitter at @DAMattToth.

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: Kimberly Maurer sentenced to life in death of Max Schollenberger