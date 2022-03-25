Kimble, Evans retire from Grant County board

PETERSBURG —Grant County Bank recently announced that Kathy Kimble and Allen Evans have retired from the Grant County Bank board of directors, effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Kimble, a retired retail business owner, served on The Grant County Bank board for 32 years, after being appointed in 1989. She also served as a member of the Highlands Bankshares, Inc. board of directors from 2001-2020.

Evans, who served in the West Virginia House of Delegates from 1990-2018, is a former poultry farmer by trade, and joined The Grant County Bank board of directors in 1995.

George Ford, Grant County Bank president, said, “Kathy and Allen’s service and dedication to The Grant County Bank, and specifically community banking, will be greatly missed and we will always be grateful for the significant contributions they have made.

“The Grant County Bank has been fortunate to have their service for the past many years and we extend best wishes to them both in the future.”

The Grant County Bank was chartered as a West Virginia state bank on Aug. 6, 1902, and began operations on Aug. 15 with its first office in Petersburg.

Subsequently, The Grant County Bank has expanded its marketplace throughout the Potomac Highlands and now operates a total of seven offices in six counties.

This article originally appeared on Mineral Daily News-Tribune: Kimble, Evans retire from Grant County board

