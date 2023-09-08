Kimchi Festival set to be held at Philadelphia’s Love Park

[Source]

Philadelphia's Kimchi Festival, an event organized to showcase Korean culture and celebrate kimchi, will return for a second year this October.

Key details: Hosted by the Korean Cultural Foundation, a nonprofit organization that aims to bridge "the gap between Korea and the greater Philadelphia area," this year’s Kimchi Festival is scheduled to take place at Philadelphia's Love Park, officially known as John F. Kennedy Plaza, on Oct. 7.

What to expect: The festival will feature cooking demos, free kimchi-tasting, and samples of makgeolli (a type of Korean rice wine). There will also be several food vendors present at the event, including Kami and KangNam Chicken, with prices expected to be at $15 and below.

Aside from food, the Kimchi Festival will have a hanbok fashion show, taekwondo demonstrations, folk games like ddakji, a kimchi workshop and a folding paper fan workshop, among many others.

A schedule can be found on the Kimchi Festival's official website.

