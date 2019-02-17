Is Kimco Realty a Buy?

Real estate investment trust (REIT) Kimco Realty (NYSE: KIM) owns retail properties. With the retail industry in a state of flux, often referred to with the hyperbolic term "the retail apocalypse," investors haven't been too keen on the company's shares of late. In fact, the shares are 45% off of the highs reached in mid-2016, and the yield is over 6%, higher than it has been since 2011 despite annual dividend hikes since that date. For those who can see past the retail apocalypse hype, though, Kimco is worth a deep dive.

Enclosed malls, not shopping centers, are the risk

The first thing to realize here is that the real pain in retail is being felt at enclosed malls, specifically enclosed malls in weak locations or with old facilities. Kimco doesn't play in that space; it owns shopping centers. These are the local strip malls that house everyday necessity businesses like grocery stores, hair salons, dry cleaners, and restaurants. These types of facilities have held up relatively well compared to enclosed malls. To put a number on it, Kimco's occupancy was a very strong 95.8% in 2018.

The acronym REIT spelled out with dice sitting atop piles of coins. More

Image source: Getty Images.

But that deserves a little more examination. First off, the overall occupancy number includes the hit from bankruptcies like Toys R Us and Kmart, which lived in some of Kimco's properties. So the "apocalypse" is having an impact, but it's not a particularly big one. However, that starts to look even better when you break Kimco's customers into large and small lessees. The so-called anchor tenants in Kimco's portfolio had an occupancy of 97.4%, a strong number. The smaller stores that rely on the anchor to drive foot traffic had an occupancy rate of 91.1%. Don't think that's a bad figure, though, because it's an all-time high for the company.

All in, don't lump Kimco in with struggling regional mall operators. It isn't the same animal.

What's going on

That said, Kimco has been making some aggressive changes to its business in recent years. For example, in 2010, it owned more than 800 properties, but by the end of 2018, it owned just 437. Since the end of the 2007-to-2009 recession, which led to a dividend cut in 2010, the company has shifted in a new direction. It has chosen to focus all of its efforts on the top 20 U.S. markets. Today, more than 80% of its rents come from these core markets, compared to around 60% in 2010.

There are two takeaways here. First, management has made a lot of progress. Second, it's still not done selling assets. So look for divestitures to continue. That's a mixed blessing, in that it can depress rental income even as it makes Kimco a better REIT. To put some numbers on that, Kimco's asset sales have increased the average population around its shopping centers by 13%, household density by 15%, median income by 13%, and average income by 16%. Selling that much of the portfolio is hard; the total rent roll fell slightly year over year in 2018 because of the sale of 68 properties. But overall, Kimco has vastly improved the core of the business over time.

That core, meanwhile, is also getting a makeover, as Kimco has embarked on an upgrade cycle even while it has sold off less desirable properties. This is a multipronged approach. Kimco is, of course, making sure its properties look nice...that's table stakes. It is also enhancing its remaining high-quality assets by building from the ground up. This can be as simple as adding a few stores on adjacent land or far more complex, such as creating mixed-use space, which can include things like offices and housing.