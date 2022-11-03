Kimlun Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:KIMLUN) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Kimlun Corporation Berhad (KLSE:KIMLUN) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Kimlun Corporation Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0054 = RM4.8m ÷ (RM1.3b - RM456m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Kimlun Corporation Berhad has an ROCE of 0.5%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Construction industry average of 5.1%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Kimlun Corporation Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Kimlun Corporation Berhad here for free.

What Can We Tell From Kimlun Corporation Berhad's ROCE Trend?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Kimlun Corporation Berhad, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 15%, but since then they've fallen to 0.5%. Given the business is employing more capital while revenue has slipped, this is a bit concerning. If this were to continue, you might be looking at a company that is trying to reinvest for growth but is actually losing market share since sales haven't increased.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, we're somewhat concerned by Kimlun Corporation Berhad's diminishing returns on increasing amounts of capital. It should come as no surprise then that the stock has fallen 68% over the last five years, so it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

