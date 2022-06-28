‘Kimmel’ Guest Host Chelsea Handler Spots Kevin McCarthy’s Ugliest Hypocrisy Yet

Jimmy Kimmel guest host Chelsea Handler lit into Republicans celebrating last week’s Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade and allowing states to severely restrict and ban abortion.

And she saved some of her harshest commentary for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who claims that if Republicans retake control of Congress in the midterm elections, they will work to “save as many lives as possible.”

Handler had a quick fact-check.

“Just as long as that life doesn’t need baby formula, affordable health care or a place to learn without getting shot,” she said, then added:

“By the way, Kevin McCarthy, since you mentioned it, let’s talk about what it means to be pro-life. Universal health care, that’s pro-life. Restricting guns, that’s also pro-life. Fighting climate change, that’s also pro-life. Listening to doctors during a pandemic, also pro-life. Not forcing women to give birth like livestock: pro-life. But your party opposes all of those things.”

“Calling Republicans pro-life is like calling O.J. Simpson pro-wife,” she concluded.

See her full Monday monologue below:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.