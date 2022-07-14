'Kimmel' Host Anthony Anderson Turns One Of Trump's Favorite Words Against Him

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” guest host Anthony Anderson can’t get over the ongoing feud between Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

After the Tesla CEO said it was time for Trump to leave politics, the former president fired back that Musk had once been in his office seeking government subsidies.

“I could have said, ‘Drop to your knees and beg,’ and he would have done it,” Trump said in a statement.

Anderson noted that “beg” is a favorite Trump word, then played a supercut to prove it.

“Trump, I think you forgot all those times you begged porn stars to have sex with you,” the actor/comedy said, leading to some groans from the audience.

Anderson groaned back a little and said: “I don’t write ’em, I just read ’em.”

See more in his Wednesday night monologue:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.