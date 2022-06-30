‘Kimmel’ Host Chelsea Handler Names & Shames ‘Biggest MAGA Moron Ever Elected’

Chelsea Handler, filling in for Jimmy Kimmel this week, tore into Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) for her latest basic civics fail.

Boebert on Sunday said she was “tired of this separation of church and state junk” and claimed “the church is supposed to direct the government.”

Handler called Boebert “one of the biggest MAGA morons ever elected” because of comments like that, and she played a clip of Boebert claiming the Founding Fathers never intended for a separation of church and state.

“I tend to be skeptical about getting constitutional law advice from a human tramp stamp,” Handler fired back. “They frequently tend to skip right to the Second Amendment. And if you bothered to read the First Amendment, the very first words are ‘Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion.’”

The comic/actor didn’t stop there:

“Secondly, if you’re so keen on what the Founding Fathers thought, one thing they definitely thought is that women should shut the fuck up in public, and not vote and not be elected to Congress. Your buddy Thomas Jefferson wrote: ‘Governments are instituted among men.’ So unless you have a dick, the Founding Fathers don’t care what you have to say.”

And she still wasn’t done.

See more of her takedown in Wednesday night’s monologue:

