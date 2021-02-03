Kimmel jokes to Melania Trump: Marjorie Taylor Greene is ‘coming for your guy’

Biba Adams
Updated
The ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ host joked about the Georgia congresswoman and the grip she appears to have on the Republican Party.

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel aimed at Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Tuesday night, targeting the inexplicable grip she has on the Republican Party.

Mitch McConnell emerged from his shell yesterday to distance himself from congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene,” Kimmel said in his show’s opening. “The Senate Minority Leader called her out for latching onto quote ‘loony lies and conspiracy theories.’ Even though he didn’t mention her name, he suggested that people like her are a ‘cancer on the party’ that is distracting Republicans from the important work of blocking COVID relief to millions of Americans who need it.”

Tuesday night, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host Jimmy Kimmel (above) joked heartily about Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and the inexplicable grip she has on the Republican Party. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for Easterseals)
Tuesday night, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host Jimmy Kimmel (above) joked heartily about Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and the inexplicable grip she has on the Republican Party. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images for Easterseals)

Most of his monologue Tuesday on Jimmy Kimmel Live! was about Greene, but it was near the end when he offered a hilarious warning to ex-First Lady Melania Trump about her husband, former President Donald Trump.

“Greene says she has spoken to Donald Trump on the phone and has his full support. They’re even planning to get together soon,” he said.

“Uh oh, look out, Melania!” Kimmel cautioned. “She’s coming for your guy!”

The comedian also chastised the GOP in general, saying: “Mitch McConnell is still one of only a handful of Republicans to speak out against this woman. I don’t know why this surprises me, but it does.”

“House Democrats are saying that if Republicans don’t strip Greene of her committee assignments, they will,” he added. “And Republicans are like, ‘Umm, great! Would you mind? We’re not gonna do it. These people are crazy!’”

Read More: ‘Coming 2 America’ shows off Zamunda’s queens in second trailer

“She tweeted, ‘Democrats are trying to expel me from Congress. Help me raise $50,000 today, and send a message.’ What message? ‘I am crazy and careless with money?'” joked Kimmel.

“Klan Mom spent the whole day today asking for money,” he noted. “And people gave it to her. She’s up to nearly $100,000 right now.”

Read More: Fauci warns against Super Bowl parties to avoid virus spread

Kimmel compared the freshman lawmaker to Trump, saying that, in some ways, she was worse than the former commander-in-chief. He mentioned her harassment of David Hogg, whose classmates were killed in the 2018 shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, an event that sparked his gun control advocacy.

The comic mentioned new video footage that has recently surfaced capturing Greene following Hogg, calling him “a coward and an idiot who was trained like a dog.”

“Very nice lady,” Kimmel observed. “Really nice.”

