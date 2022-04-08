Kimmel mocks Greene after she reported him to Capitol Police: ‘Officer I’d like to report a joke’

Late-night television host Jimmy Kimmel fired back at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Thursday after she said she had reported him to the Capitol Police, citing a “threat of violence,” after he made a joke about her in a monologue that referenced Will Smith.

In his opening monologue for his show on Thursday, Kimmel mocked the Georgia Republican’s claim that she called the Capitol Police, who he said were the “people she wanted to defund.”

“She called the police and reported this. Not only did she call the police—she called the same police she voted against giving a Congressional Gold Medal to for defending our Capitol against the insurrection” that he said she “helped incite on Jan. 6.”

“That’s who she called—the people she wanted to defund.”

The late-night host referred to Greene as a “snowflake” and a “sociopath” and said, “I appear to have run afoul of probably the worst woman in American politics.”

Kimmel had previously quote-tweeted Greene’s tweet in which she said she had reported him for a “threat of violence” and said, “Officer? I would like to report a joke.”

In a fiery back and forth, Greene then responded to his tweet and said, “You weren’t joking. You hide your misogyny and your racism behind your ‘jokes’ on ABC. This was a dog whistle to the violent left to assault me or worse, and your already inspiring fantasies of violence against me. How many new death threats will I get that are your fans?”

However, Kimmel did not back down on his show Thursday and said that Greene often mocks Democrats for not being able to take a joke.

“It’s amazing how quickly you can go from, ‘These liberals, you can’t say anything anymore,’ to ‘What did you say? I’m calling the cops!’” Kimmel said. “This must be that cancel culture they’re always talking about!”

“Threats against Congresswoman Greene invoking Jimmy Kimmel have been coming into our office,” a spokesperson for Greene’s office said in a statement to The Hill.

The Hill has reached out to ABC for comment.

The ABC host made the joke that prompted Greene to say she’d reported him during a monologue this week on his ABC show “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” criticizing the Georgia lawmaker for a tweet in which she called three GOP senators “pro-pedophile” for voting to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.

“This woman, Klan mom, is especially upset with the three Republican senators who said they’ll vote ‘yes’ on Ketanji Brown Jackson, who’s nominated for the Supreme Court,” Kimmel said. “She tweeted, ‘Murkowski, Collins and Romney are pro-pedophile. They just voted for KBJ.’ Wow, where is Will Smith when you really need him?”

