Kimmel Monologue: Pence Spreads Hot Trump Gossip, MAGA Nuts Fight Election Fraud & Republicans Hatch a Childish Plan
Kimmel also jokes that Nancy Pelosi will open and OnlyFans account
Kimmel also jokes that Nancy Pelosi will open and OnlyFans account
Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager acquitted of homicide related to the killing of two people in Kenosha, Wis., during a 2020 protest there, met with a group of House Republicans in the Second Amendment Caucus on Thursday evening. Rittenhouse joined the lawmakers at a gathering at the Conservative Partnership Institute office near the Capitol, a common…
The brief news item about former President Donald Trump's new White House bid was buried on page 26, with no photo.
Host Mika Brzezinski sees the senatorial candidate as a dangerous liability: “What damage would he cause?”
(Bloomberg) -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said people “just need to chill out a little bit” about his brewing rivalry with Donald Trump, as the two Republicans jostle in what is widely expected to be a brawl for the GOP’s 2024 presidential nomination. Most Read from BloombergXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defi
Ex-judge Barbara Jones now has her marching orders as Trump Org's special monitor. She'll watch for what a Manhattan judge calls persistent fraud.
Sean Miller provides an update on Colby Jones' status heading into Friday's game against No. 12 Indiana
The journalist behind 'Diana: Her True Story' discusses his depiction on the new season of 'The Crown,' as well as his new book about Queen Elizabeth II.
Kimmel also talks about other weirdos in American politics in latest monologue
On Wednesday the Senate passed the Medical Marijuana and Cannabidiol Research Expansion Act, marking the first time ever that a standalone piece of cannabis reform legislation will be sent to President Joe Biden’s desk. Prior to the voice vote, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said on the floor that he is continuing “productive talks” about broader cannabis reforms he hopes to pass before the end of the lame-duck session. The research bill was introduced by Senators Dianne Feinstein (
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Pennsylvania House Republicans impeach Philadelphia D.A. Larry Krasner, setting up lame-duck mess
Some Republicans are concerned that the former president will damage the party's prospects in 2024 as he is too divisive.
Kaushal Kishore blamed live-in relationships for a murder case that has made headlines in the country.
The interview comes after Chris Licht announced major layoffs at the news channel
Judging from his rhetoric and tone, he’s going to run the same campaign as before, with the same half-baked promises.
Alex Berenson says he would sooner for the Democratic nominee in 2024 than he would for Donald Trump and urges Republicans to choose a better candidate.
Former House Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio) congratulated Nancy Pelosi on Thursday on her “remarkable, historic run” leading House Democrats, after the congresswoman announced that she would be stepping down from party leadership next year. “Congratulations @SpeakerPelosi on a remarkable, historic run of service in the People’s House,” Boehner tweeted. “We were able to disagree without…
Social media users have misinterpreted Katie Hobbs' campaign's tax refund from the IRS as a political contribution.
They were three college football players working through changes in their sports careers. Lavel Davis Jr., aspired to be the country’s best wide receiver after overcoming a season-ending injury. Devin Chandler transferred in from Wisconsin, where the wide receiver returned a total of four kicks, three against Notre Dame.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposes that a new agreement be signed with the guarantors of the Budapest Memorandum, in addition to Russia. The agreement should prescribe the consequences to follow in the event of aggression, and the countries involved should sign a similar agreement with Russia.