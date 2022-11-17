Kimmel Monologue: Trump Is Back By Unpopular Demand, Ivanka Bails on Daddy & Marjorie Taylor Greene Wants VP Spot
Kimmel also talks about other weirdos in American politics in latest monologue
Kimmel also talks about other weirdos in American politics in latest monologue
The "Full House" star says she left Hallmark to join Great American Family because her former network is now "completely different."
Sandy Alcantara became the first player in Miami Marlins franchise history to win the NL Cy Young Award
The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) surprised some on Nov. 11 when it announced plans to cut costs via measures that include a hiring freeze and possible job cuts. The company owns and operates one of the region's largest assets in Walt Disney World — Central Florida's largest single-site employer, with nearly 70,000 Orlando workers — that has four local theme parks: Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Animal Kingdom and Hollywood Studios. Disney also owns two area water parks, Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon, as well as several themed hotels, golf courses, a camping resort, timeshare properties, ESPN Wide World of Sports and the Disney Springs dining/shopping/entertainment district.
Lionel Messi played the entire game in Argentina’s final World Cup warmup and scored in a 5-0 rout of the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday as the pre-tournament favorites stretched their unbeaten run to 36 games. Messi scored his team’s fourth goal right before the break, having also set up Julián Álvarez to open the scoring in the 17th minute. Angel di Maria scored twice in between.
"The Tonight Show" host also dinged Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.
NASA's new moon rocket blasted off on its debut flight with three test dummies aboard early Wednesday, revealing new imagery of Earth as seen from the space capsule. (Nov. 16)
(Bloomberg) -- The US and the Philippines will start building training facilities and warehouses on the Southeast Asian nation’s military bases next year, as the longtime defense allies seek to boost ties.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Poland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit VillageMusk Steps Up Purge of Twitter Engineers Who Criticize HimPoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Territory and Killed Two PeopleFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadStocks, Bonds Rally With Inflation Data in Focus: Markets
Two men have been charged in a shooting that happened in the parking lot of a suburban mall, police said.
Retreating Russian troops rigged Kherson regional police office with so many explosive devices, it had to be blown up, Ukrainian police chief Ihor Klymenko said in a Facebook post on Nov. 16.
German troops marching through Tunis in 1943. Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty ImagesEighty years ago, in November 1942, the Nazis occupied Tunisia. For the next six months, Tunisian Jews and Muslims were subjected to the Third Reich’s reign of terror, as well as its antisemitic and racist legislation. Residents lived in fear – “under the Nazi boot,” as Tunisian Jewish lawyer Paul Ghez wrote in his diary during the occupation. One of us is a historian; one of us is an anthropologist. Tog
Kentuckians may soon be allowed to possess marijuana bought in other states. But they won't be able to buy it in Ohio.
Andy Cohen is dad to daughter Lucy Eve, 7 months, and son Benjamin Allen, 3
During the day (of 16 November), the Ukrainian Armed Forces artillery hit two Russian control points and two ammunition depots. Source: Evening summary of the General Staff of Ukraine, on 16 November Details: Russian forces have not stopped shelling the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements near the zone of contact.
Despite the criticism Lakers GM Rob Pelinka has gotten, one rival executive has actually praised his patience on the trade market.
Rishi Sunak’s talks with Xi Jinping were cancelled on Wednesday after the Chinese president was left infuriated at Justin Trudeau for "leaking" details of a closed-door meeting.
Moscow police had been saying since Sunday there was no threat to the community. That message changed on Wednesday evening.
The driver of the 18-wheeler did not know the man was dancing and possibly filming himself on the truck's trailer, police said
Even as they signaled a continued hardline stance on opposing abortion and same-sex marriage, the nation’s Catholic bishops acknowledged Wednesday that they’re struggling to reach a key audience: their own flock. The members of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops rounded out their leadership bench during the last day of public sessions of their fall annual meeting in Baltimore, which concludes with private meetings Thursday. The bishops elected Oklahoma City Archbishop Paul Coakley as secretary in a 130-104 vote over Cardinal Joseph Tobin of Newark, New Jersey, who had been named a cardinal by Pope Francis.
“If it makes you gag, get used to it,” joked Harvard constitutional law professor Laurence Tribe.
"I think it makes a more pretty silhouette!" Jenna Bush Hager said