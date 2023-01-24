Kimmel Monologue: Trump Gives TRUMPIEST Performance Ever at a FUNERAL & George Santos Addresses Drag Queen Video
Jimmy Kimmel says Trump\'s incoherent rambling at Diamond\'s funeral \"was more of a me-logy than a Eulogy\"
Jimmy Kimmel says Trump\'s incoherent rambling at Diamond\'s funeral \"was more of a me-logy than a Eulogy\"
It’s no secret that the camera loves supermodel Helena Christensen, whether it be an at-home photoshoot or one for a cover story. While we always swoon and marvel over the moody lingerie snapshots she posts from her home, we’re seriously losing it over these photos of her for the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Spain. On […]
Tom Brady shoots down question of next plans on weekly radio show | Brad Galli has more
These sale styles are going fast, so shop now: 'Does wonders for smoothing.'
Donald Trump pays tribute to Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway at her funeral, stating she would 'go out in style.Right Side Broadcasting Network
Sharon Stone followed her basic instincts on "Saturday Night Live" this weekend. She appeared in Sam Smith's performance and a skit with Aubrey Plaza.
“Everything he posts" can be used against him in a case, according to former Army prosecutor Glenn Kirschner.
'There will always be people who are angry and want others to suffer as they have,' says a reader. 'It's the gun part where we have the power to make changes.'
"Saturday Night Live" returned for its first show in 2023 with Sam Smith as the musical performer and a surprise appearance by Sharon Stone.
Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas wanted his son to play for a team that could struggle so he could become a better player.
Including the best egg substitutes.
These were the Top 5 stories of the past week, according to Taunton Daily Gazette readers
Who saw this coming?
Tesla CEO Elon Musk was back on the stand this morning defending his 2018 tweets. Musk claimed to have secured funding to take the company private.
A Middletown man has been sentenced to nearly 60 years in prison after being charged with three counts of felonious assault with firearm specifications, according to a Warren County Prosecutor David P. Fornshell.
Kylie Jenner attended the Schiaparelli runway show wearing a black dress with a lifelike lion's head on her shoulder. Here's what PETA thought.
After falling to the Chiefs 27-20 in the playoffs, Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence gave thanks to fans and City of Jacksonville for 'special' year.
Just like Eagles fans all across the Delaware Valley, Jason Kelce's daughter is still celebrating the team's dominant win over the Giants.
Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate Biden's mishandling of classified information.
"That person was our president," the exasperated late-night host exclaimed.
The pageant contestants in the "SNL" sketch screamed their answers to Kenan Thompson’s questions before Hawk rolled in with his takes.