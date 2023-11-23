Kimmer's Sweets offers 'cool' freeze dried treats

Nov. 23—The sweet smell of success carries the aroma of candy confections for Kim Medill.

Medill is the owner and operator — come to think of it, she does pretty much everything — of Kimmer's Sweets in McAlester.

The mostly one-woman operation, with some assists from her husband, Tabe, specializes in making and selling freeze dried candy and other foods.

Freeze dried candy is simply regular candy that's been through the freeze drying process. It's a process used to remove moisture from the food by freezing it, followed by a vacuum procedure used to turn the resulting ice into a dissipating vapor.

The freeze drying process causes the candy to expand, creating a crispy, but also what's been described as a light and airy, texture.

It's also designed to give the candy a sweeter taste than it originally held — and one of the things that freeze dried candy aficionados like best about it.

Medill sells mostly at the wholesale level, but occasionally sets up a popup stand for special events.

What is the origin of the name Kimmer's Sweets?

"I have two middle names," she said: "Kim Marie Jane," citing her first and second names.

She said her family soon shortened her first two names, Kim Marie, into the nickname "Kimmer," and it stuck.

Becoming a confectionary is not Medill's first career.

She's a U.S. Army veteran who served stateside as a medic. Following her military service, she moved to Kansas, where she met her husband-to-be, Tabe Medill.

They later moved to Texas and came to McAlester by way of Dallas, when they purchased the Grand Event Center. They later sold that and then purchased the building that houses the Compass Wood-Fired Kitchen restaurant at 119 E. Choctaw Ave.

Along with their other endeavors, they decided to check out freeze drying.

"We said 'let's get a freeze drying machine," Medill recalled. "We'll do our own food for sacking and we'll make some candy for fun."

After making some freeze dried candy for herself and her husband, Medill decided to gear-up production for a special event.

"I had the event, then I decided I should start selling it," she said.

She recently marked her one-year anniversary in October, 2023.

"I went from one machine last October," Medill said. "Now, I'm running five."

She operates out of her building at 18 E. Carl Albert Parkway, which is a production facility, not a candy shop.

What are some of her most popular confections?

One of the favorites is called Selttiks, pronounced Celtics. They come in an array of flavors, ranging from lemon, orange and other fruity flavors to some with a Buffalo wings-type seasoning, said Medill, who makes her own sauces.

She's not limited to candy.

Medill also does freeze dried fruits and vegetables, applesauce, marshmallows, chocolate and even ice cream to name a few of her other culinary endeavors. On a recent day pickles were going through the freeze drying process.

"I also make cotton candy," Medill said, with the cottony confections coming in an array of flavors.

She's also constantly experimenting, doing her best to come up with something new. Medill's currently working on something she calls Mexican Sweet Corn — which she said is a combination of sweet corn and Mexican street corn.

"I'm excited about it," she said.

Her freeze driers utilize a stainless steel drum, making it resemble a front-end loaded washer or drier. How long the freeze drying process takes depends on the type of food.

"It can take from 20 hours to three or four days," Medill said.

Even though the freeze drying process removes all the moisture from the freeze dried foods, moisture can be added if desired.

"With freeze dried food, you can add water back to it," said Medill. Who might want to do that? Campers or backpackers are one example. Freeze drying the food allows it to be preserved, with some estimates stating freeze dried foods can last for 20 years.

Although Medill specializes in creating candy for wholesale, her confections are available at a number of retails outlets in McAlester and the surrounding area.

McAlester downtown retail outlets offering Kimmer's Sweets include Common Roots, the McAlester Grazing Company, the Olive Branch and the Bubble Bar, inside the Compass restaurant building.

In the neighboring area, Kimmer's Sweets are available at the Buffalo Nickel Candies in Atoka, next to Reba's Place.

Kimmer's Sweets are also available at the Vintage Rose Boutique in Wilburton, at Chloe & Company in Eufaula and in Stuart.

Kristen Lloyd, of Common Roots, says Medill and her Kimmer's Sweets are an asset to the community.

"Kim is not only a great candy maker, she is also involved in our community and is always giving back," Lloyd said.

Lloyd also spoke of Medill's efforts on behalf of the Downtown Merchants Association known as The Railway District.

"We are lucky to have her a part of The Railway District where she volunteers her time and serves on the board," said Lloyd. "I love supporting my friends that give back and if you haven't tried her candy it's a must!"

Medill said customers can order her candy by contacting her at Kimmer's Sweets over social media. She said it's strictly an Oklahoma business.

"I don't ship across state lines," she said.

So how does it feel to have brought her own special take of freeze dried candy to the McAlester area?

"It feels good," Medill said.

She is a one-woman quality control operation.

"I'm very careful," said Medill. "I double-check everything to make sure nobody gets any duds.

"The quality of my candy is important to me."