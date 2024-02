Feb. 2—LIMA — Allen County Fair President Dan Kimmet will enter the Ohio Fairs Hall of Fame this year for his long career associated with the fair.

Kimmet, a Delphos St. John's Hall of Famer, has served as president for 13 years and vice president for eight.

As a leader of the fair he helped acquire land from Walmart to expand its footprint.

The Ohio Fair Managers Association announced the news.