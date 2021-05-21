Kimora Lee Simmons responds to Russell Simmons’ claims of fraud

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jared Alexander
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Russell Simmons accused Kimora and Tim Leissner of stealing his shares from a drink company they’ve all invested in

After recent claims previously covered by theGrio, Kimora Lee Simmons has officially responded to Russell Simmons‘ fraud claims.

As theGrio previously reported, Russell Simmons has claimed that his ex-wife Kimora Lee Simmons stole from him. Per theGrio‘s Keydra Manns, “Russell has accused his former wife of stealing his shares from an investment to pay her new husband’s legal fees and has filed a lawsuit against the mother of his two children and her husband.”

Now, a few days later, Kimora seems to be pushing back against Russell’s claims.

Conde Nast Media Group Presents &quot;The Black Ball&quot; - Inside
NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 09: (No Commercial Use or Advertising Use / Editorial Use ONLY) Model Kimora Lee Simmons and producer Russell Simmons pose for a photo at “The Black Ball” presented by Conde Nast Media Group and hosted by Alicia Keys and Iman to benefit “Keep A Child Alive” at Hammerstein Ballroom November 9, 2006 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

Read More: Russell Simmons accuses Kimora Lee Simmons of fraud in new lawsuit

Per a statement obtained by PEOPLE Magazine, Kimora and her new husband, Tim Leissner, are shocked by this news. The statement reads, “Kimora and her children are shocked by the extortive harassment coming from her ex-husband, Russell Simmons, who has decided to sue her for shares and dividends of Celsius stock in which Kimora and Tim Leissner invested millions of dollars…this is an ill-advised attempt by Russell to use the legal system to access funds he is in no way entitled to, and which his own legal team confirms Russell did not pay for.”

The statement continues, “Russell’s continued aggressive behavior not only blatantly distorts the facts, but is simply a desperate PR ploy ignoring the years of mental and emotional anguish, gaslighting, and ongoing harassment he has inflicted on Kimora.”

The statement also details plans to “confront” Russell’s claims head on, stating: “We will confront his baseless claims that he is warranted Celsius stock dividends despite his self-admitted zero contribution. This extortion attempt is especially egregious given that Russell remains contractually in debt to Kimora for millions of dollars in unpaid business loans.”

Kimora Lee Simmons 1 Year Anniversary
BEVERLY HILLS, CA – MAY 26: Kimora Lee Simmons attends the 1 Year Anniversary of Kimora Lee Simmons’ Beverly Hills boutique on May 26, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Kimora Lee Simmons)

Read More: Russell Simmons accuser slams ‘The Breakfast Club’ over new interview with mogul

Per theGrio‘s previous report, Simmons’ claims against his ex-wife are linked to Celsius, a drink company they both invested in. Simmons claims Kimora used shares as “collateral for a bond connected to federal charges against Leissner.”

In 2018, Forbes reported that Leissner was charged with money laundering and pleaded guilty to criminal conspiracy to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.

Russell and Kimora split back in 2009, and since then Simmons has been under a sizable amount of scrutiny after the documentary On the Record premiered, which alleges Simmons sexually assaulted and harassed multiple women.

However, in an appearance on The Breakfast Club in June 2020, Simmons denied intentionally victimizing anyone.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!
TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

The post Kimora Lee Simmons responds to Russell Simmons’ claims of fraud appeared first on TheGrio.

Recommended Stories

  • Russell Simmons Accuses Ex Kimora Lee of Fraud in Bombshell Lawsuit

    Russell Simmons claimed his ex-wife, Kimora Lee, concocted a "fraudulent scheme" with her now-husband, Tim Leissner, to steal millions of shares of stock to use as Leissner's federal "bail money."

  • T.I. takes aim at sexual assault accusers in new song ‘What It’s Come To’

    T.I. has released a new track in which he addresses the number of women who have accused him and his wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, of rape and sex trafficking. On Thursday, the Atlanta rapper dropped his latest track “What It’s Come To,” and in the lyrics he’s taking aim at his accusers.

  • Tracee Ellis Ross on pressure to get married: ‘I’ve got so many things to do’

    Tracee Ellis Ross isn’t married, and apparently, she’s tired of people asking her when that’s going to change. In a candid new interview with Marie Claire, the wildly successful actress opens up about how no matter how much she achieves and how amazing of a life she’s built even she can’t escape feeling the societal pressures to tie the knot.

  • Salma Hayek Lost Two Comedy Roles Because Directors Feared Mexican Lead Would Upset Studio

    The directors admitted to Hayek that she was the best actress for the job, but they still did not cast her.

  • Fans speculate that James Charles was originally in Bella Poarch's 'Build a B*tch' music video, but cut after his sexting scandal

    Footage circulating on TikTok suggests that Charles, who has recently been embroiled in scandal, was cut from the final version of the music video.

  • KUWTK : Kim Kardashian Clashes with Kourtney, Accuses Her of 'Degrading' a Nanny During 'Disagreement'

    During the argument on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian told sister Kim that she doesn't have to fire the nanny, but the staffer "will not ever be around my kids" again

  • Prince Harry Accuses the Monarchy of Conspiring With the Media to Smear Meghan Markle With Bullying Claim

    KOEN VAN WEEL/AFP via Getty ImagesPrince Harry has accused the British monarchy of conspiring with the media to smear his wife, Meghan Markle, in the days before their interview with Oprah Winfrey aired.Harry made the incendiary claim in the closing minutes of the final episode of his new five-part documentary series on mental health as he discussed the fallout from the March interview with Oprah.Harry said, “Before the interview had aired, because of their headlines and the combined effort of The Firm and the media to smear her, I was woken up in the middle of the night to her crying into her pillow because she doesn’t want to wake me up because I’m already carrying too much.“That is heartbreaking. I held her. We talked. She cried, and she cried, and she cried.”I’ve never had any anger through this, I’ve always had compassion.— Prince HarryIn alleging that the palace and the media conspired to discredit Meghan, Harry appears to be referencing a March 2 report in The Times of London that said Meghan had been accused of bullying and harassing staff when she was a working royal.The well-sourced report by royal reporter Valentine Low quoted details of an email sent by Jason Knauf, Meghan and Harry’s former PR supremo, to Prince William’s private secretary. Knauf wrote: “I am very concerned that the Duchess was able to bully two PAs out of the household in the past year. The treatment of X* was totally unacceptable.”He added: “The Duchess seems intent on always having someone in her sights. She is bullying Y and seeking to undermine her confidence. We have had report after report from people who have witnessed unacceptable behavior towards Y.”The email said: “I questioned if the Household policy on bullying and harassment applies to principals.”Buckingham Palace has said it is investigating the claim, which came in the days before the first Oprah sitdown aired.Harry also again referenced his bombshell claim that a member of the royal family questioned him about what color their baby’s skin was likely to be.He said: “The interview was about being real, being authentic, and hopefully sharing an experience that we know is incredibly relatable to a lot of people around the world, despite our unique privileged position.”Harry also said of the interview: “I like to think that we were able to speak truth in the most compassionate way possible, therefore leaving an opening for reconciliation and healing.”Explosive Harry and Meghan Bio, ‘Finding Freedom,’ Will Be Updated With Fresh Royal FeudingHe also denied he was motivated by anger, saying: “I’ve never had any anger through this. I’ve always had compassion.”Harry also said that leaving the royal family was made extremely difficult for him: “Making this move was really scary. At every possible opportunity, the forces working against us tried to make it impossible.”In his final remarks, which effectively wrap up Oprah Winfrey’s show, Harry said: “I have no regrets, it is incredibly sad, but I have no regrets at all because now I am in a place where I feel I should have been four years ago.“I’m now more comfortable in my own skin. I don’t get panic attacks. I have learned more about myself in the last four years and 32 years before. I have my wife to thank for that.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • The Pandemic Made Kacey Musgraves Realize Her Marriage Wasn't Working: "I Felt Broken"

    When Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly first filed for divorce back in July 2020, the couple made their announcement via a joint statement with the Associated Press. "We've made this painful decision together - a healthy decision that comes after a very long period of trying the best we can.

  • ‘Breaking Bad’ costars just played bartender at this South Beach food fest event

    The masks were off and the glasses were out on Thursday at Stiltsville Fish Bar in Miami Beach.

  • 2021 College World Series schedule: Playoff bracket, selection show, dates & times

    The 2021 College World Series playoffs start June 19 and culminates in the Finals from June 28-30.

  • Gabrielle Union Is Bringing Back the ’90s in a Leather Blazer, Mom Jeans & Thong Sandals

    The '90s called and they want their trends back.

  • Leicester's 'iconic' title-winning captain Morgan to retire

    Leicester's Premier League title-winning captain Wes Morgan will retire when the final whistle blows on the season, the club announced on Friday.

  • Texans LB Kevin Pierre-Louis calls 2020 with Washington a ‘blessing’

    New Houston Texans linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis considers his 2020 season with Washington to be a "blessing" for his career.

  • Stephen Colbert Can’t Believe Mike Pence’s Own Brother Sold Him Out

    CBSStephen Colbert on Wednesday criticized Republicans who opposed legislation establishing a commission to investigate the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in January that then-President Donald Trump helped incite.GOP House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Minority Whip Steve Scalise came out against the bill, even though its components were the result of an agreement struck by Republican Rep. John Katko of New York.Katko, as Colbert pointed out, is one of 29 Republican lawmakers who, along with an equal number of Democrats, make up the Problem Solvers Caucus.“Hey, I thought all members of the House were supposed to be members of the Problem Solvers Caucus. That’s why we send them to Washington,” the late-night host quipped. “Though I guess these days a lot of them go down to Mar-a-Lago to meet with ‘the problem.’”In explaining their opposition to the bill, McCarthy and Scalise for some reason claimed the commission it creates should also investigate Black Lives Matter protests, antifa, and the death of a U.S. Capitol police officer in April.Stephen King on Scary Stalkers, Being ‘Canceled’ by J.K. Rowling, and Navigating Trauma“OK, but it’s the Commission on January 6,” Colbert noted. “That’s like being upset that the movie Halloween doesn’t investigate what happened on Arbor Day.”The bill ultimately passed, with 35 Republicans supporting it and 175 voting against it. One ‘no’ vote came from Indiana Rep. Greg Pence, the brother of former Vice President Mike Pence, whose name was chanted at the Jan. 6 riot by those who wanted him hanged.“That certainly changes the meaning to this text from Greg: ‘Hey bro! Wanna hang this weekend?’” Colbert joked.The bill now heads to the Senate, where its fate is uncertain. Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Wednesday asserted that the legislation is “slanted and unbalanced,” even though it gives each party the same number of appointments and subpoena power.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Netanyahu confronted by CBS anchor live on air for attacking Gaza ‘to stay in power’

    ‘My goal is to restore peace’, says Israel’s prime minister amid calls for ceasefire

  • Andre Drummond with a dunk vs the Golden State Warriors

    Andre Drummond (Los Angeles Lakers) with a dunk vs the Golden State Warriors, 05/19/2021

  • ‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals the Identity of the Yeti and Cluedle-Doo: Here Are the Stars Under the Masks

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched Season 5, Episode 12 of “The Masked Singer,” which aired May 19 on Fox. In the end, perhaps it was Omarion’s previous career as a professional rollerblader that gave him away. Omarion was the latest celebrity to be revealed on “The Masked Singer,” during […]

  • The music, food and dancing return: Viernes Culturales is back on Calle Ocho

    The music, the bustle of El Mercadito in the recently reopened Domino Park and the good vibe of being outdoors returns to Calle Ocho with the premiere of Cultural Fridays after the event was shut down because of the pandemic.

  • The Latest: Biden says his party 'still supports Israel'

    President Joe Biden said Friday there has been no shift in his commitment to Israel’s security, but insisted a two-state solution that includes a state for Palestinians remains “the only answer” to that conflict. Biden spoke at a White House news conference on the first full day of a cease-fire after 11 days of Israeli-Hamas fighting that killed well over 200 people, most of them Palestinians in Gaza. Biden, speaking at the end of a visit by the president of South Korea, also played down the idea that the newly ended fighting had opened a rift among Democrats, as scores of Democrats split with Biden’s “quiet diplomacy” with ally Israel to publicly demand a cease-fire.

  • India asks social media firms to remove reference to 'Indian variant' of coronavirus

    India's information technology (IT) ministry has written to all social media companies asking them to take down any content that refers to an "Indian variant" of the coronavirus, according to a letter issued on Friday which was seen by Reuters. The World Health Organization said on May 11 that the coronavirus variant B.1.617, first identified in India last year, was being classified as a variant of global concern. The Indian government a day later issued a statement saying media reports using the term "Indian Variant" were without any basis, saying the WHO had classified the variant as just B.1.617.