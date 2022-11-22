Kim's sister warns US of 'a more fatal security crisis'

United States Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield, center, makes a statement on behalf of other member states regarding North Korea after a Security Council meeting at U.N. headquarters, Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. The meeting was called to discuss recent North Korean missile launches. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says the test of a newly developed intercontinental ballistic missile confirmed that he has another "reliable and maximum-capacity" weapon to contain any outside threats. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
3
HYUNG-JIN KIM
·3 min read

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned the United States on Tuesday that it would face “a more fatal security crisis" as Washington pushes for U.N. condemnation of the North’s recent intercontinental ballistic missile test.

Kim Yo Jong’s warning came hours after U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council that the U.S. will circulate a proposed presidential statement condemning North Korea’s banned missile launches and other destabilizing activities. After the meeting, Thomas-Greenfield also read a statement by 14 countries which supported action to limit North Korea’s advancement of its weapons programs.

Kim Yo Jong, who is widely considered North Korea’s second most powerful person after her brother, lambasted the United States for issuing what she called “a disgusting joint statement together with such rabbles as Britain, France, Australia, Japan and South Korea.”

Kim compared the United States to “a barking dog seized with fear.” She said North Korea would consider the U.S.-led statement “a wanton violation of our sovereignty and a grave political provocation.”

“The U.S. should be mindful that no matter how desperately it may seek to disarm (North Korea), it can never deprive (North Korea) of its right to self-defense and that the more hell-bent it gets on the anti-(North Korea) acts, it will face a more fatal security crisis,” she said in a statement carried by state media.

Monday’s U.N. Security Council meeting was convened in response to North Korea’s ICBM launch on Friday, which was part of a provocative run of missile tests this year that experts say is designed to modernize its nuclear arsenal and increase its leverage in future diplomacy. Friday’s test involved its most powerful Hwasong-17 missile, and some experts say the successful steep-angle launch proved its potential to strike anywhere in the U.S. mainland if it’s fired at a standard trajectory.

During the Security Council meeting, the United States and its allies strongly criticized the ICBM launch and called for action to limit North Korea's nuclear and missile programs. But Russia and China, both veto-wielding members of the Security Council, opposed any new pressure and sanctions on North Korea. In May, the two countries vetoed a U.S.-led attempt to toughen sanctions on North Korea over its earlier ballistic missile tests, which are prohibited by U.N. Security Council resolutions.

North Korea has said its testing activities are legitimate exercises of its right to self defense in response to regular military drills between the United States and South Korea which it views as an invasion rehearsal. Washington and Seoul officials say the exercises are defensive in nature.

Kim Yo Jong said the fact that North Korea's ICBM launch was discussed at the Security Council is “evidently the application of double-standards” by the U.N. body because it “turned blind eyes” to the U.S.-South Korean military drills and arms buildups targeting North Korea. She said North Korea will take “the toughest counteraction to the last” to protect its national security.

On Monday, North Korea’s foreign minister, Choe Son Hui, called U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “a puppet of the United States.”

There are concerns that North Korea may soon conduct its first nuclear test in five years.

The status of North Korea’s nuclear capability remains shrouded in secrecy. Some analysts say North Korea already has nuclear-armed missiles that can strike both the U.S. mainland and its allies South Korea and Japan, but others say the North is still years away from possessing such missiles.

Recommended Stories

  • Iran reacts to IAEA's slap on the wrist with uranium enrichment boost

    Tehran, responding to a censure by the U.N. nuclear watchdog for non-cooperation, says it's now enriching uranium to 60 percent at its underground Fordo plant.

  • Ukraine grid operator: damage from Russian attacks 'colossal'

    Ukraine's national power grid operator said on Tuesday the damage dealt to Ukrainian power generating facilities by Russian missile attacks was "colossal" but dismissed the need to evacuate civilians. Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, chief executive officer of Ukrenergo, told a briefing that Ukrainians could face long power outages but that the grid operator wanted to help provide the conditions for people to remain in the country through winter. Ukraine had enough fuel reserves after building them up before Russia's Feb. 24 invasion, he said, and was working hard to repair damaged infrastructure but was hoping to secure some spare parts abroad.

  • Italian premier presents economic measures on energy, family

    Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni presented the government’s first economic policy initiatives Tuesday, announcing 21 billion euros in budget tweaks that would be used to help industry and families cope with soaring energy prices, as well as measures to incentivize couples to have more children and businesses to hire more women. The budget modifications show a clear political shift, doing away with a basic income and a decade-old pension reform that Meloni and her right-wing allies have long attacked while coming up with new measures to promote Italy’s perennially low birth rate. Meloni said the “courageous" and clearly political choices focused on two main priorities: helping Italian industry grow despite the energy crisis sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and socio-economic initiatives for low-income families.

  • Turkey hits new Syria offensive; Russia urges restraint

    Turkey’s president again hinted at a possible new ground offensive in Syria against Kurdish militants on Tuesday, even as Russia urged restraint and called on Ankara to avoid an escalation. Russian presidential envoy in Syria, Alexander Lavrentyev said Tuesday that Turkey should “show a certain restraint” in order to prevent an escalation in Syria, where tensions heightened over the weekend after Turkish airstrikes killed and wounded a number of Syrian soldiers.

  • North Korea says its nukes are about the children after photos dropped of Kim Jong Un bringing his daughter to a missile launch

    State media outlet KCNA confirmed that Kim visited the Hwasong-17 ICBM launch site "with his beloved daughter and wife."

  • US, allies clash with Russia, China over North Korea tests

    The United States and its allies on Monday strongly condemned North Korea’s latest intercontinental ballistic missile test and called for action to limit its nuclear and missile programs, but Russia and China opposed any new pressure and sanctions on Pyongyang. U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council that the Biden administration will be circulating a proposed presidential statement, which would condemn North Korea “for all its unlawful ballistic missile launches and other dangerous and destabilizing activity," as well as call for Pyongyang to abide by U.N. sanctions banning all ballistic missile and nuclear tests.

  • Biden calls deadly shooting at LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs a 'senseless attack' that 'happens far too often': 'Get weapons of war off America's streets'

    "When will we decide we've had enough? We must address the public health epidemic of gun violence in all of its forms," Biden said in a statement.

  • Ukrainian Defenders defuse mine corridor left by occupiers in Kharkiv Oblast

    National Guardsmen and military counterintelligence have discovered a mine corridor containing MON-90, MON-50, fougasses [improvised mortars constructed by making a hollow in the ground or rock and filling it with explosives and projectiles - ed.

  • Korea Says China Is No Longer Banning All Its Entertainment Content

    While the world has been riffing on BTS, “Squid Game” and “Parasite,” China has been busily keeping the Korean content wave at bay. That may be about to change after Tencent Video this week began streaming “Hotel by the River,” a 2018 film about a poet meeting his estranged sons from art-house director Hong Sang-soo. […]

  • AOC tells GOP to 'connect the dots' between 'an anti-LGBT+ campaign' and the deadly shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs

    "After Trump elevated anti-immigrant & anti-Latino rhetoric, we had the deadliest anti-Latino shooting in modern history. After anti-Asian hate w/COVID, Atlanta," AOC said.

  • Top U.S. House Republican McCarthy plans special committee on China

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Kevin McCarthy, the Republican leader in the U.S. House of Representatives, said on Sunday he would form a select committee on China if he is elected speaker of the chamber, accusing the Biden administration of not standing up to Beijing. "China is the No. 1 country when it comes to intellectual property theft," he told Fox News in an interview. "We will put a stop to this and no longer allow the administration to sit back and let China do what they are doing to America."

  • Russia keeping a warship with Kalibr cruise missiles deployed in Black Sea

    Six Russian warships are on combat duty in the Black Sea right now, including one equipped with four Kalibr cruise missiles, Ukrainian Navy said in a Facebook post on Nov. 21.

  • Lost about which country is the biggest in world? Here's your answer.

    According to World Atlas, Russia is the biggest country in the world, followed by Canada and the U.S. in total area.

  • Could Kim Jong Un's daughter ever be leader?

    STORY: The unexpected appearance of Kim Jong Un's daughter at a recent missile test has raised speculation that she could be a successor in making.If true, analysts say, it would be an unprecedented uphill struggle in the male-dominated dynasty.Saturday marked the first official confirmation that Kim has children.The North Korean leader's daughter - who was not named in state media - appeared in coverage that day of a ballistic missile launch,watching the firing and holding her father's hand as he examined the weapon.Women - including Kim's sister Yo Jong - have held positions of power over the years.But would his daughter have a shot at the very top?North Korean defector Hyun In-Ae is a visiting research fellow at Ewha Institute of Unification Studies."When I was in North Korea, I had a perception that a leader should be a man. In North Korea, it is said that women have equal rights, but women are still seen as supporting figures for men. Marking Mother's Day on November 16, the North had published an editorial. It says a mother’s role is to raise children well and make them contribute to the country."The existence of Kim's daughter was first revealed by U.S. basketball star Dennis Rodman.He visited North Korea in 2013 and spent time with Kim's family,later telling a British newspaper he held a "baby" daughter named Ju Ae.Some analysts argue that despite North Korea's deeply patriarchal society,gender may not disqualify a daughter or other woman from taking the reins.Kim has elevated several powerful women around him.His sister, Yo Jong, is spearheading a new, tougher campaign to put pressure on South Korea.And, according to that country's intelligence, in some cases operates as a "de facto" second in command.Choe Son Hui is the country’s first female foreign minister.It is far too early to know if Kim's daughter is being seen as next in line, analysts say, or whether her appearance on Friday was just a symbol.A prop used to portray Kim as a loving father, and assure citizens that nuclear weapons would protect children.

  • Georgia court declines to halt Saturday early runoff voting

    A Georgia appeals court ruling on Monday means that counties can offer early voting this coming Saturday in the U.S. Senate runoff election between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker. The Court of Appeals declined a request by the state to stay a lower court's ruling that said state law allows early voting that day. Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger had told county election officials that early voting could not be held that day because state law says it is illegal on a Saturday if there is a holiday on the Thursday or Friday preceding it.

  • Presidents, battles and fictional Shangri-La: Where Navy aircraft carriers get their names

    Shifting protocols for naming ships mean that over the years, aircraft carriers have been christened with an array of names, some unconventional.

  • King Charles welcomes South African president Cyril Ramaphosa for ceremonial visit

    The King's reign has passed another milestone with Charles welcoming a foreign leader for an official state visit for the first time.

  • Police release names of 5 people killed in Colorado Springs mass shooting

    At a press conference on Monday, Colorado Springs, Colo., Police Chief Adrian Vasquez released the names of the five people fatally shot at an LGBTQ nightclub on Saturday night.

  • Where do two-loss SEC teams fall? Our College Football Playoff ranking prediction

    This week's College Football Playoff rankings will determine where the committee sees SEC's two-loss teams. Our ranking prediction for the top 10.

  • Browns' frustration mounts as season unravels with 7th loss

    Frustrated and flummoxed, Myles Garrett appeared momentarily frozen as well. As his teammates headed toward the locker room Sunday after losing in Detroit, Garrett lingered alone on the bench, slowly peeling tape off his wrists while contemplating another game that didn't go Cleveland's way. The Browns' season has completely unraveled — from bad to broken.