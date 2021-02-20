As 'Kimye' become Kim and Kanye, will it stay peaceful?

  • FILE - Kanye West, left, and Kim Kardashian attend the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards on Nov. 6, 2019, in New York. Kim Kardashian West filed for divorce Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, from Kanye West after 6 1/2 years of marriage. Sources familiar with the filing but not authorized to speak publicly confirmed that Kardashian filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court. The filing was not immediately available. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
  • FILE - Kanye West, left, and Kim Kardashian attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" exhibition on May 6, 2019, in New York. Kim Kardashian West filed for divorce Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, from Kanye West after 6 1/2 years of marriage. Sources familiar with the filing but not authorized to speak publicly confirmed that Kardashian filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court. The filing was not immediately available. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
  • FILE - Kim Kardashian, left, and Kanye West arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Kim Kardashian West filed for divorce Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, from Kanye West after 6 1/2 years of marriage. Sources familiar with the filing but not authorized to speak publicly confirmed that Kardashian filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court. The filing was not immediately available. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
  • FILE - Kanye West, left, and Kim Kardashian attend Gabrielle's Angel Foundation Angel Ball cancer research benefit on Oct. 22, 2012, in New York. Kim Kardashian West filed for divorce Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, from Kanye West after 6 1/2 years of marriage. Sources familiar with the filing but not authorized to speak publicly confirmed that Kardashian filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court. The filing was not immediately available. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File
1 / 4

Kim Kardashian Kanye West Divorce

FILE - Kanye West, left, and Kim Kardashian attend the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards on Nov. 6, 2019, in New York. Kim Kardashian West filed for divorce Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, from Kanye West after 6 1/2 years of marriage. Sources familiar with the filing but not authorized to speak publicly confirmed that Kardashian filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court. The filing was not immediately available. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ANDREW DALTON and AMANDA LEE MYERS
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Initial signs suggest a smooth and amicable split between Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West.

As “Kimye” becomes just Kim and Kanye with Kardashian filing for divorce Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court, they do so with a prenuptial agreement in place, independent fortunes and a desire to share time with their four young children.

The presence of the prenup means the couple likely kept much of their property — hers earned through reality TV and channeling her celebrity into several lucrative business ventures, his earned through music and fashion — separate during their 6 1/2 years of marriage.

“Where rich, productive people are getting married, the prenup will usually say that ‘My income stays mine and your income stays yours,'" said attorney Daniel Jaffe, a major player in Southern California's celebrity divorces for decades. "So if, in fact, that’s the case, there won’t be any major property issues.”

For the four children ranging in age from 7-year-old North to 21-month-old Psalm, Kardashian seeks joint custody in her divorce documents. That doesn't necessarily mean equal time or decision making for the nearly 16 years until all the kids are adults.

“There's a lot of wiggle room in the space between joint custody," divorce attorney Reid Aronson said. “I know that I have cases where they say it’s joint custody, but that’s really just because the party that doesn’t really have custody doesn’t want to feel like they’re being excluded.”

But Jaffe says in the vast majority of cases, at least legally, “each party is involved in making major decisions involving kids’ education, kids’ travel, kids’ religious upbringing.”

Neither Jaffe nor Aronson is involved in this divorce.

It will take at least six months by law for the couple to be declared divorced, but is likely to take longer to finalize given the finances and properties involved, even with an amicable split and a prenup.

Custody of minor children is never final. It’s always changeable by the court, and the details are often worked out in separate legal processes long after the couple is declared divorced.

Despite the signs of peace, divorces often turn sour as they progress.

“I hear an amicable divorce when these things start all the time, and it just seems that for some reason something happens and it blows up,” Jaffe said. “The amicability has just been shattered by somebody doing something normally stupid and or their lawyers doing something totally stupid, which turns an amicable divorce into a crazy divorce.”

Any sign of strife will be seized on by a media hungry for details in what was among the most followed unions of the 21st century, and the couple will have to fight to keep the split from playing out publicly, as much of the final year of their marriage did.

Judges usually agree to keep details of finances and children's lives sealed from public scrutiny.

And high-profile couples, including Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, have increasingly paid for private judges, keeping unpleasant details from becoming public.

Kardashian's lawyer Laura Wasser, the most sought-after attorney for divorcing celebrities with a constant stream of A-list clients, has used private judges often.

Yet strategic leaks can happen any time a client or their lawyer wants them, as has happened in the Pitt-Jolie divorce, which also got off to an amicable start but has dragged on with custody and child-support disputes.

Such leaks are a key way for divorces to be derailed.

“I would advise my clients to stay away from trying the case in the press, because that’s where it really gets complicated, because if somebody says something that they don’t like then the other person has to get back and respond," Jaffe said. "So instead of doing this between lawyers or in a courtroom, what we have is an on Page Six where all the litigation is going to occur. And that’s not helpful to amicably resolve these cases.”

___

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: twitter.com/andyjamesdalton

Recommended Stories

  • US deports 95-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard from Tennessee to Germany

    Friedrich Karl Berger participated in ‘Nazi-sponsored acts of persecution’

  • Exclusive: Britain to stifle European exports of mineral water into UK in retaliation over shellfish dispute

    The import of European mineral water and several food products into Britain could be restricted under retaliatory measures being considered by ministers over Brussels' refusal to end its blockade on UK shellfish. The Telegraph can disclose that ministers are looking at proposals dubbed "Water Wars" which could see the UK end a number of continuity arrangements it has agreed with the EU. Senior Government sources pointed to potential restrictions on the import of mineral water and seed potatoes, the latter of which the EU has secured a temporary agreement on until the end of June. In a warning shot to Brussels, a Government source said: “There is thought being given to where we can leverage in other areas. We have continuity arrangements... we can stop these which means they won’t be able to sell their produce here.” The discussions over tit-for-tat measures began earlier this month after the European Commission announced that a ban on the export of live oysters, clams, scallops and mussels from Britain’s class B waters would become permanent because it is now listed as a third country. It can now be disclosed that ministers have escalated contingency planning after Stella Kyriakides, the European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, snubbed a request to meet the Environment Secretary George Eustice to try and resolve the row. Mr Johnson is said to be personally angered by the move, which took ministers by surprise and which officials claim contradicted earlier assurances they had been given by the Commission. On Saturday night, the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs announced it would now widen the eligibility of the £23m support package it has announced for the fishing industry, in order to help fishermen and shellfish exporters affected by the ban. The grants, which will begin in March, will cover three months of average fixed costs, and will be open to certain boats and shellfish exporters who have been hit by falling demand domestically during lockdown and disruption in exporting to the EU. It is understood that officials are focussing on products which are already readily available in the UK, so as not to disadvantage British consumers. It comes amid a series of other major flashpoints with the EU, including over vaccines, the post-Brexit arrangements for trade in Northern Ireland, and the status of the two sides’ respective ambassadors in London and Brussels. This week Lord Frost, Mr Johnson’s chief Brexit negotiator, was appointed to the Cabinet and assumed many of Michael Gove’s responsibilities for managing future relations with Brussels. Whitehall insiders have claimed his appointment is partly a signal of intent from the Prime Minister, who is said to want to take a “punchier” response to the EU and its “overly-bureaucratic” approach to the Northern Ireland protocol. The protocol was set up to smooth trade friction created by the province remaining in the UK internal market while applying EU customs rules, but has been blamed for causing major disruption for traders moving goods between Britain and Northern Ireland. On Firday, Lord Trimble, an architect of the Good Friday Agreement, joined calls from the DUP to scrap the protocol altogether, warning that it “willfully tears” up the “hard-fought” gains of the peace process. Writing for the Irish Times, the former Ulster Unionist Party leader warned that the “unintended but unquestionably escalating tensions” created by it “represent a real and present danger to the lives of people living in Northern Ireland”. Separately, The Telegraph can also disclose that Ben Habib, a former Brexit Party MEP, crossbench peer Baroness Hoey, and Jim Allister, the leader of the Traditional Unionist Voice party, are threatening a legal challenge against the Government to try and overturn it. Arguing that the protocol flies in the fact of the Act of Union 1800, the Good Friday Agreement, and that is has effectively “partitions the UK”, they have instructed John Larkin QC, the former attorney general of Northern Ireland, to seek a judicial review, and have issued a letter before action to the Crown Solicitor’s Office. Writing in The Telegraph on the fund for fisherman, Mr Eustice said: "The UK fishing industry produces some of the finest seafood in Europe from the waters around our coast. "By supporting the sector through some of the current challenges we will ensure they are well placed to recover once the world turns the corner on this pandemic and emerges from lockdown.

  • Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West

    Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce from Kanye West after 6 1/2 years of marriage. The impending end of "Kimye" brings a close to one of the most famous celebrity unions. (Feb. 19)

  • Osaka's coach: Her enthusiasm to play is 'beautiful to see'

    Maybe Naomi Osaka is winning because she has a positive attitude, or maybe she has a positive attitude because she's winning. Osaka won her 20th match in a row when she beat Serena Williams in the Australian Open semifinals, and she'll play American Jennifer Brady for the championship Saturday in Melbourne. “When her attitude is good, her mind is very clear what she needs to do, what she wants to do," her coach, former Belgian player Wim Fissette, said Friday.

  • Todd Frazier agrees to minor league deal with Pirates

    Infielder Todd Frazier agreed to a minor league deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates that includes an invitation to big league spring training. If Frazier is added to the 40-man roster, he would get a one-year contract paying a $1.5 million salary while in the major leagues, as part of the agreement announced Friday. Pittsburgh is in need of depth at both corner infield spots after trading first baseman Josh Bell to Washington in the offseason.

  • ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’: Ainsley Seiger Joins As Series Regular, Charlotte Sullivan & Nick Creegan Among 4 Set To Recur In NBC’s ‘SVU’ Spinoff

    EXCLUSIVE: Newcomer Ainsley Seiger has been cast as a series regular opposite Christopher Meloni, Dylan McDermott, Tamara Taylor and Danielle Moné Truitt, in Law & Order: Organized Crime, and Charlotte Sullivan (Rookie Blue), Nick Creegan (David Makes Man), Ben Chase (The Last Thing He Wanted) and Jaylin Fletcher (Snowpiercer) are set to recur in NBC’s […]

  • Sharna Burgess Praises Boyfriend Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox for Doing 'Amazing Job' as Co-Parents

    "I think they're doing a great job with managing their situation, so I'm grateful that I've been able to fit into it," Sharna Burgess said

  • School board asks high court to review transgender policy

    A school board in Virginia is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review its transgender bathroom ban after rulings by lower courts that the policy is unconstitutional and had discriminated against former student Gavin Grimm. The Gloucester County School Board filed a petition before the high court on Friday that argues its bathroom policy poses a “pressing federal question of national importance.” The school board’s policy, which has drawn national headlines in recent years, required Grimm to use restrooms that corresponded with his biological sex — female — or private bathrooms.

  • Meghan Markle's Pregnancy Reveal Dress Carried a "Powerful Message"

    The Carolina Herrera creative director explained that promoting sustainability was top of mind for the duchess.

  • Rob Gronkowski Gives His 'Beautiful' Girlfriend Camille Kostek 'Lots of Love' on Her Birthday

    Super Bowl LV champion Rob Gronkowski also surprised his girlfriend with flowers, a card and her favorite wrap

  • Amanda Kloots Says COVID 'Vaccine Shaming Should Not Be Happening' After She Receives First Dose

    "We should not be shaming anyone who gets this vaccine that will help America get back on track," Amanda Kloots tells PEOPLE

  • John Travolta Gets Sweet Birthday Tribute from His Daughter Ella: 'You Are My Best Friend'

    John Travolta celebrated his 67th birthday on Thursday

  • Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank Reveal Their Newborn Son's Name!

    The couple chose to honor an important royal family member

  • Southern Calif. Man Must Pay More Than $200,000 After Selling Dozens of Sick Puppies to Families

    Gustavo Gonzalez, 27, pleaded no contest on Friday to one misdemeanor count of selling live animals on the street, according to the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office

  • Naomi Osaka's Boyfriend Cordae Didn't Know About Her Tennis Dominance Before Meeting: 'Not My Sport'

    The tennis star and the rapper opened up about how they make their relationship work despite their extremely different careers

  • Rose McGowan Reveals She’s Become a Permanent Resident of Mexico: It’s a ‘Really Healing Land’

    McGowan says she moved to Mexico in early 2020

  • Ella Emhoff Lands Her First Magazine Cover 1 Day After NYFW Runway Debut

    Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff's daughter walked in the Proenza Schouler Fall/Winter 2021 show Thursday

  • Girl, 8, Went Missing in 2019, and Her Body Was Just Found -- Months After Arrests of 2 Women

    Mildred Old Crow, 8, was reported missing in November and last seen alive in March 2019

  • Justin and Hailey Bieber Sell Their Beverly Hills Home for $7.955 Million — and Throw in All the Furniture!

    The pair sold the 6,132-square-foot mansion two years after they first moved in, PEOPLE confirms

  • OutDaughtered 's Danielle Busby Says Daughter Hazel's Eye Patch Is Helping 'Strengthen' Her Vision

    "One eye was just a little bit weaker. So just to kind of strengthen it, we covered the other one up a little bit a day," Danielle Busby says of her 5-year-old daughter