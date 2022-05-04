Kin Coffee owner accused of sexual assault is no longer wanted for DUI probation violation

An arrest warrant relating a DUI committed by one of two local business owners accused of sexual assault by multiple women was recalled Wednesday morning in a court hearing.

Julian Contreras, who owns Kin Coffee Bar in downtown San Luis Obispo, is under investigation by the San Luis Obispo Police Department for sexual assault allegations that came to light on social media at the beginning of April. His friend, Nate Abate, owner of Nate’s Barber Shop in Atascadero, also faces multiple accusations.

While the department has continued to investigate the claims, no arrests have been made.

Contreras previously had a warrant out for his arrest regarding a probation violation for a previous DUI. He has had an arrest warrant out since September 2021.

What happened in the hearing

William Aron, Contreras’ attorney, said Contreras lost contact with the probation office at the height of the pandemic “for multitude of factors” but has since reestablished contact.

Judge Jacqueline Duffy said she had received an April 29 progress report from Drug and Alcohol Services that indicated Contreras had attended DUI classes in the 18-month multiple offender program. She also said a receipt from probation collections shows Contreras paid his $3,331 fine in full.

Contreras was also screened by the San Luis Obispo County Department of Behavioral health on April 27.

Aron said Contreras is otherwise in full compliance with the terms and conditions of his probation and is discussing the matter “in depth” with his probation officer.

Duffy recalled the arrest warrant and continued probation in a revoked posture, meaning Contreras will remain out of custody under the supervision of the probation office while the office decides whether or not he violated probation.

She also ordered Contreras to contact the probation office in one business day. The next hearing is scheduled for June 8.

Kin Coffee owner has four DUIs

Contreras was convicted of his fourth DUI in 2019 after he entered a no contest plea to driving under the influence within 10 years of three other DUI violations and driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content over .08 within 10 years of three other DUI violations.

He was driving with a blood alcohol content of .19 — more than twice the legal limit to drive — at the time of the incident.

Contreras had previously been convicted of driving under the influence three times in six months between October 2012 and March 2013.

Contreras was sentenced to 270 days in jail and five years of probation in December 2019, but he ended up serving 132 days on house arrest instead from July 21 to Nov. 30, 2020, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tony Cipolla told the Tribune. His driver’s license was also revoked for four years, and he was required to attend an 18-month program for being a multiple offender driving under the influence, court documents said.

Assistant District Attorney Eric Dobroth previously told the Tribune that Contreras did not report to his probation officer and did not complete substance abuse counseling, according to the probation report. He said the report said a deputy probation officer made efforts to contact Contreras, but he did not respond to phone calls and his house was vacated.

The San Luis Obispo County Probation Department requested the warrant on Sept. 27, 2021. A judge revoked Contreras’ probation and issued the felony warrant the following day.

SLO County business owners face sexual assault allegations

Since early April, more than 30 women have come forward on social media accusing Contreras and Abate of physical assault, sexual assault or harassment.

The San Luis Obispo Police Department confirmed it had opened an investigation on April 3. The department has not arrested anyone in connection to the allegations.

Ash Riddell was the first person to come forward with allegations on Instagram, telling the Tribune more than 30 people have shared experiences of being physically assaulted, sexually assaulted or harassed by one or both men.

The Tribune has spoken to 10 other women who also say they were assaulted by one or both men.

Kin Coffee Bar closed its doors for a weekend and has posted two statements on Instagram, with one announcing Contreras’ departure from the business. Abate has denied all allegations to the Tribune, and Contreras has not responded to multiple requests for comment.

SLOPD is continuing to investigate the sexual assault allegations against Contreras and Abate. The department asks anyone who may have information to contact 805-781-7317.

Anyone with additional information who wishes to speak to The Tribune about their experiences as part of a news tip may send an email to cjones@thetribunenews.com.

If you or someone you know are a survivor of sexual assault, you can call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673. The hotline offers a range of free services including confidential support from a trained staff member, help finding a local health facility, legal and medical advice and referrals for long-term support. Survivor support and resources are also available through Lumina Alliance at luminaalliance.org or their Crisis and Information Line at 805-545-8888.