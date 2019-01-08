Are Kin Yat Holdings Limited’s (HKG:638) Interest Costs Too High?

While small-cap stocks, such as Kin Yat Holdings Limited (HKG:638) with its market cap of HK$549m, are popular for their explosive growth, investors should also be aware of their balance sheet to judge whether the company can survive a downturn. Consumer Durables businesses operating in the environment facing headwinds from current disruption, even ones that are profitable, tend to be high risk. Assessing first and foremost the financial health is crucial. Here are a few basic checks that are good enough to have a broad overview of the company’s financial strength. Though, given that I have not delve into the company-specifics, I’d encourage you to dig deeper yourself into 638 here.

How much cash does 638 generate through its operations?

Over the past year, 638 has ramped up its debt from HK$373m to HK$677m , which accounts for long term debt. With this increase in debt, 638’s cash and short-term investments stands at HK$196m for investing into the business. On top of this, 638 has produced HK$154m in operating cash flow during the same period of time, leading to an operating cash to total debt ratio of 23%, signalling that 638’s debt is appropriately covered by operating cash. This ratio can also be interpreted as a measure of efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In 638’s case, it is able to generate 0.23x cash from its debt capital.

Can 638 meet its short-term obligations with the cash in hand?

At the current liabilities level of HK$1.8b, it seems that the business has been able to meet these commitments with a current assets level of HK$2.0b, leading to a 1.11x current account ratio. Usually, for Consumer Durables companies, this is a suitable ratio since there’s a sufficient cash cushion without leaving too much capital idle or in low-earning investments.

SEHK:638 Historical Debt January 8th 19 More

Is 638’s debt level acceptable?

638 is a relatively highly levered company with a debt-to-equity of 62%. This is not uncommon for a small-cap company given that debt tends to be lower-cost and at times, more accessible. No matter how high the company’s debt, if it can easily cover the interest payments, it’s considered to be efficient with its use of excess leverage. A company generating earnings after interest and tax at least three times its net interest payments is considered financially sound. In 638’s case, the ratio of 17.84x suggests that interest is comfortably covered, which means that debtors may be willing to loan the company more money, giving 638 ample headroom to grow its debt facilities.

Next Steps:

Although 638’s debt level is towards the higher end of the spectrum, its cash flow coverage seems adequate to meet obligations which means its debt is being efficiently utilised. Since there is also no concerns around 638’s liquidity needs, this may be its optimal capital structure for the time being. I admit this is a fairly basic analysis for 638’s financial health. Other important fundamentals need to be considered alongside. I recommend you continue to research Kin Yat Holdings to get a better picture of the small-cap by looking at:

