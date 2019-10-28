Thousands forced to flee as Getty Fire threatens Los Angeles

The Getty Fire in Los Angeles erupted early Monday and is forcing thousands of residents to flee their homes as winds reach extremely dangerous levels in Southern California.

Getty Fire

Burning in the hills north of Los Angeles' famous Getty Center, the Getty Fire, which started just before 2 a.m. local time, has consumed over 600 acres. The Getty Center and Getty Villa are safe, but many houses were ablaze.

Mandatory evacuations are in effect in Los Angeles from the 405 freeway to the ocean -- which spans some of the most expensive real estate in the city. Southbound lanes of the 405 freeway, the busiest highway in the country, are now closed.

PHOTO: A firefighter watches as flames approach the Mandeville Canyon neighborhood during the Getty fire, Oct. 28, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Christian Monterrosa/AP) More

PHOTO: The Getty Fire burns next to the 405 freeway in the hills of West Los Angeles, Calif. Oct. 28, 2019. (Gene Blevins/Reuters) More

In Los Angeles' upscale Brentwood neighborhood, fire crews put out fires on multiple homes early Monday as the sky glowed orange from the flames and dense smoke.

Horrible situation on #tigertail right now in #Brentwood - have counted 6 homes on fire and there’s likely more. The #GettyFire continued to burn out of control in the hills of Brentwood. Stay with @ABC7 for live coverage pic.twitter.com/u8IZM9eN1c — Josh Haskell (@abc7JoshHaskell) October 28, 2019

LeBron James said he was among those forced to evacuate from his home overnight.

My best wishes as well to the first responders⛑ right now doing what they do best! 🙏🏾💪🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2019

Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger said he also evacuated in the middle of the night.

We evacuated safely at 3:30 this morning. If you are in an evacuation zone, don’t screw around. Get out. Right now I am grateful for the best firefighters in the world, the true action heroes who charge into the danger to protect their fellow Californians. #GettyFire — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) October 28, 2019

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti's parents also evacuated, and the mayor Monday morning urged anyone in an evacuation area to leave immediately. He said multiple homes were destroyed.

"We've seen fires and tragedies were people have believed they could stay," Garcetti said. "Do not do that. The only thing you cannot replace is you and your family."