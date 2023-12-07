CHIPPEWA COUNTY — A Chippewa County man has been arrested on arson charges after allegedly setting his own residence on fire twice in a suspected insurance fraud scam.

According to the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office, 25-year-old Joseph Anthony-Michael Smith was arrested and arraigned earlier this week after a two-week investigation.

The sheriff's office became suspicious of potential arson after two fires broke out in the same home within one week.

On Nov. 14, the Kinross Fire Department and Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 17 Forest Lodge in Kincheloe to respond to a residence fire. According to officials, the fire was quickly put out with limited damage to the home.

Six days later on Nov. 20, another 911 call brought emergency responders back to the same house where the fire was again extinguished. After realizing the same residence had caught fire twice and the man living in the house had made both 911 calls, the sheriff's office began an investigation.

Subscribe: Get unlimited access to our content

After interviewing the suspect and conducting a search warrant at the residence, investigators found that Smith had made an insurance claim for property lost in case of a house fire.

On Dec. 1, Smith was arrested and charged with two counts of arson and one count of arson of an insured dwelling. Smith was then lodged in the Chippewa County Correctional Facility and has since been arraigned in the 91st District Court.

Smith is considered innocent until proven guilty.

The investigation was completed with the cooperation of the Michigan State Police Fire Investigators, Kinross Fire Department and Central Dispatch.

— Contact Brendan Wiesner: BWiesner@Sooeveningnews.com

This article originally appeared on The Sault News: Kincheloe man charged with setting fire to his own home twice