‘A kind and beautiful young girl’ | Pine Hills Elementary mourns student killed in shooting

Grief counselors were available for students and staff at Pine Hills Elementary School on Thursday morning after a 9-year-old student was among those killed in a spate of shootings the day before that also killed a 38-year-old woman and a journalist for an Orlando news station.

The girl, T’yonna Major, was shot along with her mother at their home on Harrington Street on Wednesday afternoon. T’yonna’s mother was critically injured while the 9-year-old was pronounced dead.

In a recorded message to parents, Principal Latonya Smothers said T’yonna “was one of the victims of yesterday’s senseless violence in our neighborhood.”

“I know I speak for our entire Pine Hills community when I express the grief that we feel at the loss of one of our own,” Smothers said. “She was a kind and beautiful young girl with an infectious smile. She will be missed dearly.”

Smothers expressed hope that T’yonna’s mother will make a full recovery. “Our thoughts and prayers are will the family as they go through this incredibly difficult time,” the principal said.

She urged parents to speak to their children about the tragedy.

“A wide range of emotions can be felt during this grief process and we encourage you to openly discuss your child’s reaction to this news,” she said.

In a written statement, Orange County Schools Superintendent Maria Vazquez offered her “deepest sympathies and prayers” to the families of the victims.

“Words cannot express the disbelief and anger I feel about the senseless violence yesterday that led to three deaths, including one of our precious students,” she said. “... These tragedies have become all too common and it needs to stop. We must work together as a community to end these horrible tragedies.”

T’yonna and her mother were the last victims in a day-long rampage by 19-year-old Keith Melvin Moses, according to Orange County Sheriff John Mina.

Deputies had earlier been called to the 6100 block of Hialeah Street where they found 38-year-old Nathacha Augustin, described as an acquaintance of Moses, shot dead in a vehicle. Around 4 p.m., Moses returned and shot two journalists for Spectrum News 13 who were covering Augustin’s killing, authorities said. Reporter Dylan Lyons later died.

Moses then went to the home where he shot T’yonna and her mother, investigators said. The motive for the violence remains unclear.

