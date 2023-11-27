A new kind of bike lane is being built in northeast OKC. Will it increase safety?

A rider moves closer to the starting point silhouetted against the sunset at the Full Moon Bike Ride at the Myriad Gardens Friday, Sept. 29, 2023

A new parking-protected bike lane in northeast Oklahoma City began construction in late November as part of a larger citywide plan to increase safety for bicyclists and pedestrians.

Expected to be completed by spring of 2024, the 1.8-mile Lottie Ave. bike lane starts at NE 4 and runs north to Madison St., and then turns west to N Kelley Ave. The parking-protected bike lane is designed to use parked cars as a way of separating bicyclists from automobile drivers on the roadways, while also shortening the crossing distance for pedestrians.

The new bike lane is meant to connect various residential areas and landmarks with one another, including the Page Woodson Apartments; the Booker T. Washington Park; the OU Health Science Center; the Innovation District; the Riley Leroy Pitts Park; the EastPoint development project; and the John F. Kennedy and Culbertson East Highland neighborhoods.

The Lottie Avenue bike lane project will connect various streets and areas of northeast Oklahoma City.

Parking-protected bike lanes are a relatively new urban design concept gaining popularity around the country, according to Justin Henry, a transportation program planner with the city.

"Bike infrastructure is something that's really evolving nationally, and we've been trying to keep pace with that," Henry said Wednesday. "We've implemented a lot of bike lanes now, but this is taking the next step of trying to create a bike lane that adds an extra layer of protection and really reflects the new best practices that have been happening."

In 2021, city planners, transportation experts and public works employees started meeting with business owners and property holders along the route to discuss the concept. A meeting was then held at Amos Memorial CME Church in 2022 to gather more feedback from the community for the project.

The new Lottie bike lane is also expected to connect with the Springlake Bike Project, currently in design. The $800,000 project is being funded through the Association of Central Oklahoma Governments (ACOG) Air Quality Small Grants program and through the Better Streets, Safer City bond package passed by OKC voters in 2017.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: New bike lane begins construction in northeast OKC