'Kind of blew up between them': Erie man gets probation in apartment house porch bombing

A 55-year-old Erie man accused of damaging the entryway of a westside apartment house with an explosive device in October was friends with a person who lived in the house, his lawyer said in court on Monday.

But things "kind of blew up between them," lawyer Anthony Logue said of his client, Rodrick E. Caldwell, and the resident.

Caldwell and the other man have since made amends, but Caldwell is nevertheless sorry for his actions, Logue told Erie County Judge Daniel Brabender as Caldwell entered a guilty plea in the case and was sentenced Monday morning.

Caldwell apologized to the court.

Caldwell was initially charged with felony counts of arson and criminal mischief, and misdemeanor counts of prohibited offensive weapons and recklessly endangering, after Erie police accused him of throwing an explosive device into the entryway of the three-unit apartment house in the 900 block of Poplar Street on the evening of Oct. 18. He waived the two misdemeanor charges to court at his Jan. 5 preliminary hearing under an agreement in which he was expected to plead guilty to the charges at a later date.

Caldwell on Monday pleaded guilty to the prohibited offensive weapon charge and was sentenced by Brabender to serve one year of probation.

Logue said in court Monday that the explosive device Caldwell threw was an M-80.

Investigators said people were inside the apartment house when the device exploded, blowing out glass to the doors, the front vestibule and the transom. Police estimated the damage at more than $5,000.

Investigators said they used video from a doorbell camera to eventually identify Caldwell as the suspect.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie man gets probation on misdemeanor weapons charge in porch bombing