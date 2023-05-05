‘Kind and caring’ elementary school worker killed in road rage incident, CA cops say

Two have been arrested after an elementary school worker was shot and killed in a road rage incident, a California sheriff said.

Andrew Sanchez was a health aide at Werner Elementary School in Rialto and worked closely with students, Syeda Jafri, Rialto Unified School District’s communication agent, said in an email to McClatchy News.

On his way home from work on Feb. 28, Sanchez, 54, was shot following “a road rage incident” in Highland, about 8 miles east of the school where he worked, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Deputies arrived on scene and found Sanchez with a gunshot wound, the sheriff’s office said. He was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

Sanchez worked with the district for more than a decade, according to Jafri.

“Mr. Sanchez was known as a kind and caring classified employee,” Jafri said. “The district shares the Sanchez family’s profound loss and grief.”

No arrests were made at the time of the shooting, according to the sheriff’s office.

More than two months later, a 23-year-old Colton man was arrested as a suspect in Sanchez’s killing on Wednesday, May 3, deputies said. A 31-year-old Colton woman was also arrested as “an accessory to the murder,” according to the release.

The sheriff’s department did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ inquiry about what charges the man and woman are each facing.

Highland is about 70 miles east of Los Angeles.

Toddler watches as dad kills 1, wounds 5 in road rage shooting, CA prosecutors say

Shooting in Parkland seriously injures man in reported road-rage incident, deputies say

Man shot in a road rage crime on Interstate 20 in south Fort Worth, authorities say