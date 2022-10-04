What Kind of Disaster Relief Jobs Are There in Florida?

lisatop / Getty Images/iStockphoto

A hurricane is as devastating a natural disaster as you’ll ever (hopefully not) experience. Not surprising, the worst thing that has happened in many peoples’ lives has brought out the best in the people and communities in Florida during the aftermath of Category 4 Hurricane Ian.

While death and damage tolls increase every day and politicians grapple with allocating financial storm relief, disaster response workers are needed in the Sunshine State.

FEMA, which is already busy administering relief in Puerto Rico after the island was hit hard by Hurricane Fiona, is in need of “reservist employees” in Florida for post-Hurricane Ian ground aid to clean and start rebuilding Florida communities.

However, the storm’s aftermath will have a profound affect on a range of industries in the coming days, weeks and months. For example, insurance companies will be inundated with claims and might be hiring agents, adjusters and other personnel. Utility companies are also stretched as they work to restore power to customers across the state.

A search of the Indeed job site using “disaster relief” brings up more than 1,300 open job positions, many of which are new. Adding “Hurricane Ian” to the search line narrows the openings to a few dozen Florida-specific job opportunities for registered nurses ($90/hour), forklift drivers ($35-$40/hour), debris monitors ($10-$13/hour) and field coordinators ($13-$20/hour), along with drivers and customer service reps.

Searching ZipRecruiter shows open positions for registered nurses ($80-$90/day), disaster relief monitors ($1,000/week), data clerks ($20-$30/hour) and general clean up workers ($16/hour). There are other listings for project supervisors, shelter managers and construction forepersons.

Focus your search by combining keywords like “Florida” or specific county names, “hurricane,” “disaster,” “clean up,” “support staff,” “response,” “hunger relief” or “shelter relief” and any alternate words and phrases associated with hurricane relief. You might be surprised by what you can find even in neighboring states.

Using more than one search engine, such as Google and Bing, might uncover more opportunities than you’ll find using either search engine on its own.

Don’t be deterred from applying if a search brings up a low number of job openings. Many businesses and organizations looking for employees are hiring multiple candidates, so there could be more opportunities than the number of listings suggests.

