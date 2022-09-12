‘Kind and free spirit’: Mother of 5 killed in Excelsior Springs shooting is remembered

Loved ones are remembering a mother of five who was shot to death Wednesday in Excelsior Springs. Her estranged husband has since been charged in her killing.

Theresa Bass was a “kind and free spirit,” loved ones wrote in a GoFundMe created Friday.

Her children are now in the process of finding a new home, according to the online fundraiser.

“Each day will be challenging for them because they are faced with waking up each day knowing that mom won’t be there to answer their calls, listen to their stories, watch them play sports, or attend their weddings and graduations,” the GoFundMe reads.

As of Monday morning, the online fundraiser had accumulated about $11,000 of its $50,000 goal, which will go toward funeral expenses and financially supporting the children.

“There are no words to describe the hole this has created within their hearts and within their lives,” the fundraiser reads. “ ... So many thoughts, prayers and kind words have been shared with the family. They are all a testament to the woman she was. Loved by many.”

On Friday, Clay County prosecutors charged Keith Bass, 48, of Belton, with first-degree murder for allegedly killing Theresa Bass and critically wounding another man on Wednesday.

Keith Bass also faces charges of first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action, court records show. He surrendered to authorities in northern Texas about 12 hours after the shooting.

Earlier that day, at about 12:11 a.m., Excelsior Springs police were called to a shooting on a residential street in the 700 block of Main Street.

Theresa Bass was found bleeding on the front porch, according to court records. The other victim, Bobby Neal Jr., was found in the front entryway, suffering from gunshot wounds, including one to his face.

Both victims were taken to Liberty Hospital, where Theresa Bass was pronounced dead. Neal told investigators that Keith Bass shot both of them, court records show. He was then put into a medically-induced coma.

Story continues

Detectives at the scene also interviewed Theresa Bass’ two daughters, who are 13 and 17. They said they were upstairs when they heard gunshots. When they came downstairs, they found their mother shot. According to court records, the girls told police they believe their stepfather carried out the shooting.

The Basses were married Aug. 22, 2020 in Clay County, court records show. At the time of the shooting, court papers say Bass lived in Belton with his brother-in-law.

Another witness who worked with Keith Bass at a rehabilitation and health care facility in Independence told police that he called her around 1 a.m. Wednesday and admitted to killing his wife, saying that he “had nothing left to live for,” charging documents show.

Clay County prosecutors have asked that Bass be held on a $1 million bond.

The Star’s Bill Lukitsch contributed.