‘Kind and gentle’ grandmother found dead in home, NC cops say. Man charged with murder

A beloved 80-year-old grandmother was killed in a home invasion, a tragedy that rocked her North Carolina church and neighborhood, news outlets reported.

Nancy Horton was a “staple” in her community and a dedicated grandmother, her pastor told ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

But when Horton stopped returning calls, her family grew concerned and went to check on her. The 80-year-old was found dead in her Roxboro home on Tuesday, Sept. 20, the Person County Sheriff’s Office told WNCN and other news outlets.

Now, a 39-year-old is charged with murder in her death. Deputies in a news release didn’t share an attorney for the man, identified as Roger Letroy Wilkerson.

A child is also facing a juvenile murder case, officials said.

“It’s so tragic,” Pastor Mike Whitt told WRAL. “We can’t wrap our minds around it. We’re still in shock trying to put the pieces together.”

Horton — who went by the nickname “Nan” — is remembered in news reports as a talented cook and longtime member of Whitt’s New Life Independent Baptist Church in Hurdle Mills, roughly 25 miles northwest of Durham.

Phillip Reams told ABC11 he was Horton’s neighbor and often saw her doing yard work. He said she was “sweet, and kind and gentle as anybody you have ever seen.”

Deputies in their news release didn’t say how Horton died but told WRAL her car was stolen and later found. Other car break-ins were reported in the area, though officials haven’t determined whether they were linked to the homicide, the TV station reported.

After the 80-year-old was found dead, deputies said they carried out search warrants at the home of the 39-year-old suspect, Wilkerson. While there, they reportedly discovered evidence that tied him to the homicide case.

Wilkerson, who was already “out on bond for breaking and entering early last year,” was arrested on additional charges, police said. He was “being held without bond on the murder charge and a combined total of $500,000.00 bond on the other offenses,” according to officials.

The Person County Sheriff’s Office didn’t immediately share additional information with McClatchy News on Sept. 22.

