‘He was a kind and gentle man,’ says neighbor of 73-year-old Virginia Beach man found dead from gunshot wound

Clifton Baxter was the kind of neighbor who looked out for others.

When Gina Padon’s two children were growing up, Baxter would watch out for them as they rode their bikes or skateboarded on the cul-de-sac they lived on in the Bayside area of Virginia Beach. If Baxter knew a neighbor wasn’t feeling well, or wasn’t getting around as much, he’d take their trash cans to the curb and back on pick-up days.

“He was a kind and gentle man. The kind that always looked out for others,” Padon said Tuesday as she stood at the doorway of her home on Linda Court, directly across from where Baxter lived. “He’d always tell me, if I ever had any trouble to come to him first.”

Padon and other neighbors were stunned when they learned their longtime, 73-year-old neighbor had been found dead in his home on Thursday. Virginia Beach police said they’d been asked to do a welfare check on him and discovered him dead from a gunshot wound.

The man charged in the killing was described by neighbors as Baxter’s son — and he is now wanted in connection with three separate homicides.

Virginia Beach police charged Cola Winborne Beale IV with second-degree murder in the death of Baxter and also in the killing of 31-year-old Czavier Hill, whose body was found March 23 in her home following a fire. On Wednesday, Norfolk police said Beale, 30, is also wanted in a third slaying.

The Norfolk Police Department said in a news release that Beale is the prime suspect in the killing of 32-year-old Downing M. McLean, whose body was found Monday at a home in the 3000 block of Sewell’s Point Road in Norfolk. No cause of death was listed.

Padon said Beale was Baxter’s son, but it wasn’t clear Wednesday whether he was Baxter’s actual son or if Baxter had helped raise him. Police didn’t immediately respond to a request for more information about what, if any, relationship Beale had to Baxter or Hill.

Padon said Beale lived at Baxter’s house off and on over the years, but she didn’t know him well.

Beale also is charged with killing Hill, who lived in the Campus East townhouse community about 1½ miles from Baxter’s house. Hill’s body was found March 23 after a fire was reported at her house on Baccalaureate Drive. Police said she died from a gunshot wound.

Hill’s Facebook page and business website indicate she was a minister and brand specialist. Several pictures of her and Beale together are posted on her Facebook page, including one of the two of them standing face-to-face with their arms around each other. A neighbor of Hill’s declined to talk about her or Beale on Tuesday and attempts to reach Hill’s family were not successful.

Arrest warrants were issued Monday for Beale but he hadn’t been located as of Wednesday morning. The U.S. Marshalls Service announced it was offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to his arrest.

Online court records show Beale has a lengthy criminal record. He was placed on Virginia’s registered sex offender list in 2018 after being convicted of sexual battery of a minor. The address listed for him on the registry is 701 Linda Court in Virginia Beach, which is where Baxter lived for decades and where he was found dead last week.

Marie Russo, another longtime neighbor of Baxter’s, said Baxter recently told her he was sick but he wasn’t specific about what was ailing him. Padon said she’d been told he had cancer.

“He was a quiet man and mostly kept to himself,” Russo said. “But he was always very nice to me.”

Jane Harper, jane.harper@pilotonline.com